Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces it is Now a Highmark Contracted Provider in Pennsylvania and West Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that it expanded access and has become a participating laboratory network provider, for all Pennsylvania and West Virginia commercial health insurance products of Highmark. Aspira provides the OVA1 and OVERA tests which detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses.

“In spite of a Covid impacted year, we increased our total in network access by bringing those with in-network benefits for our life saving testing to over 154M individuals." stated Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of ASPiRA Women's Health Inc. "Having participating provider contracts is imperative to ensure more women have access to the best care."

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

ASPiRA Women’s Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1 plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 and OVERA, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEXTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

