 

Hill International Promotes Tiffany Harmon Banks to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today the promotion of Tiffany Harmon Banks to Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Ms. Banks has more than 20 years of HR experience and has worked in Hill’s corporate headquarters since 2008. She was formerly Vice President of Human Resources at Hill, where she oversees HR policies and procedures development, benefit management, organizational design and leadership, compensation administration, the company’s human resource information system, and retention initiatives throughout the Americas. Ms. Banks has worked in law, media, finance, and construction, giving her a well-rounded approach to HR policies and practices. Her other areas of expertise include building company culture, equal employment opportunity best practices, managing diversity initiatives, HR metrics, recruiting, developing and implementing mentoring programs, and project management.

“Tiffany has been an incredible asset, not just on our HR team, but for corporate leadership as a whole,” says Hill Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Bill Dengler. “As of November 2018, Tiffany has been in charge of all HR responsibilities for the Americas. Since then, her group has implemented new online performance assessments, a corporate services survey, and new orientation and training initiatives, among other initiatives. Over the past year alone, Tiffany has worked to support two major corporate initiatives outside of her usual duties: our COVID-19 Advisory & Action Committee as well as Hill’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Tiffany has been ceaseless in her efforts on these two committees, supporting the health and safety of her colleagues and ensuring Hill is taking steps to create a more just work environment.”

“We’re proud to recognize such a deserving employee with this promotion,” adds Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “I hope everyone at Hill will join me in congratulating Tiffany on her promotion.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com


Hill International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hill International Promotes Tiffany Harmon Banks to Senior Vice President of Human Resources PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today the promotion of Tiffany Harmon Banks to Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Banks has more …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Hill International Grows Texas Municipal Business with Multiple Assignments in Booming New Braunfels
12.01.21
Hill International Selected as the FM Managing Consultancy for Tatweer Building Company