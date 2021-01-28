 

First Merchants Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $45.1 million compared to $47.8 million during the same period in 2019. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.83 per share compared to fourth quarter 2019 result of $.87 per share. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $148.6 million, compared to $164.5 million during the same period in 2019. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $2.74 compared to $3.19 in 2019.

Total assets equaled $14.1 billion as of year-end and loans totaled $9.2 billion. The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $789 million, or 9.2 percent, during 2020. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans accounted for $667 million of the year’s loan growth. Investments increased $551 million, or 21.2 percent, during the year and now total $3.1 billion. Total deposits equaled $11.4 billion as of year-end and increased by $1.5 billion, or 15.5 percent, during 2020.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are proud of our 2020 results given the significant headwinds of the past year. The global pandemic quickly turned 2020 into a year filled with economic, political, medical and logistical challenges. However, our employees demonstrated courage and a can-do attitude for the benefit of all stakeholders. We guided over 5,200 customers through the Paycheck Protection Program while maintaining branch and back-office operations with as many as 1,000 employees working remotely. We grew loans by 9.2 percent, deposits by 15.5 percent, processed over 2,700 loan modifications and donated an additional $1 million to COVID relief efforts in our communities. Despite providing $58.7 million to the allowance for loan losses and managing through 40 basis points of margin compression we still delivered $149 million of net income to shareholders.” Hardwick also added, “Executive management expects 2021 to be a year of increasing momentum as the vaccine helps reopen our lobbies and allows us to repopulate our offices while growing our customer base.”

At the beginning of 2020, the Corporation chose to defer the adoption of the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) model. The passing of the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act in December of 2020 prompted the SEC to allow for the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2021 with a Day 1 measurement date of January 1, 2021. As such, the allowance for loan losses was calculated under the incurred loss method in the fourth quarter. The Corporation’s provision expense totaled $4.5 million for the fourth quarter and $58.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs totaled $0.6 million for the quarter and $8.3 million for the year. The allowance for loan losses totaled $130.6 million at year end, which increased $3.9 million in the fourth quarter. Allowance for loan losses is 1.41 percent of total loans and 1.52 percent excluding PPP loans from total loans. The Corporation also has $23 million in remaining fair value marks.

Net-interest income totaled $382.1 million for the year, an increase of $25.5 million, or 7.1 percent, in the face of a net-interest margin decline of 40 basis points to 3.29 percent. Yield on earning assets declined by 94 basis points totaling 3.84 percent and the cost of supporting liabilities decreased by 54 basis points and totaled 0.55 percent. Fair value accretion contributed one basis point less in margin as it accounted for 12 basis points in 2019 and 11 basis points in 2020. Yield on earning assets for the fourth quarter totaled 3.72 percent with cost of supporting liabilities totaling 0.34 percent resulting in a margin of 3.38 percent. PPP loans contributed 16 basis points to margin during the fourth quarter as unamortized SBA fees were recognized upon loan forgiveness.

Non-interest income totaled $109.9 million for the year, a $23.2 million, or 26.8 percent increase from 2019. Customer specific line items accounted for $15.3 million of increase in total non-interest income. Gains on sales of mortgage loans increased $10.4 million over 2019 and hit a record high of $18.3 million for 2020 which offset the headwinds of lower service charges on deposits and the impact of the Durbin Amendment adoption on card payment fees. Fiduciary and wealth management fees also contributed to the increase with growth of $6.2 million over 2019.

Non-interest expense totaled $263.4 million for the year ended 2020, a $16.6 million increase from 2019. The fourth quarter of 2020 includes charges of $4.5 million related to the announcement of the consolidation of 17 banking centers. Additionally, FDIC expense increased $5.1 million year over year due to the use of FDIC credits in 2019. Merger related expenses of $13.7 million were also included in the 2019 totals.

The Corporation’s loan to deposit ratio now totals 81 percent and loan to asset ratio totals 66 percent. Additionally, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.36 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 12.02 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.65 percent. Excluding PPP loans, the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.99 percent.

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a fourth quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation's fourth quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073. A replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2021. To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529, Canada participants should dial 855-669-9658, or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10150572.

In order to view the web cast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme210128.html during the time of the call. A replay of the web cast will be available until January 28, 2022.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,
  2020   2019
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,896     $ 177,201  
Interest-bearing deposits 392,305     118,263  
Investment securities 3,146,787     2,596,063  
Loans held for sale 3,966     9,037  
Loans 9,243,174     8,459,310  
Less: Allowance for loan losses (130,648 )   (80,284 )
﻿Net loans 9,112,526     8,379,026  
Premises and equipment 111,062     113,055  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     28,736  
Interest receivable 53,948     48,901  
Goodwill and other intangibles 572,893     578,880  
Cash surrender value of life insurance 292,745     288,206  
Other real estate owned 940     7,527  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 12,340     12,165  
Other assets 146,066     100,194  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,067,210     $ 12,457,254  
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,298,138     $ 1,736,396  
Interest-bearing 9,063,472     8,103,560  
Total Deposits 11,361,610     9,839,956  
Borrowings:      
Federal funds purchased     55,000  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 177,102     187,946  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 389,430     351,072  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,380     138,685  
Total Borrowings 684,912     732,703  
Interest payable 3,287     6,754  
Other liabilities 141,756     91,404  
Total Liabilities 12,191,565     10,670,817  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized -- 600 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125     125  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 53,922,359 and 55,368,482 shares 6,740     6,921  
Additional paid-in capital 1,005,366     1,054,997  
Retained earnings 788,578     696,520  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 74,836     27,874  
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,875,645     1,786,437  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,067,210     $ 12,457,254  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans receivable:              
Taxable $ 90,138     $ 102,617     $ 358,264   $ 382,772
Tax-exempt 5,414     4,671     21,483   17,568
Investment securities:              
Taxable 5,263     7,993     24,440   27,815
Tax-exempt 12,056     8,995     42,341   31,655
Deposits with financial institutions 139     1,203     938   4,225
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 214     342     1,042   1,370
Total Interest Income 113,224     125,821     448,508   465,405
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits 7,509     24,074     51,740   91,585
Federal funds purchased 2     26     120   251
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 77     367     604   1,424
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,656     1,776     6,973   7,176
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,669     1,994     6,944   8,309
Total Interest Expense 10,913     28,237     66,381   108,745
NET INTEREST INCOME 102,311     97,584     382,127   356,660
Provision for loan losses 4,482     500     58,673   2,800
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 97,829     97,084     323,454   353,860
OTHER INCOME              
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,508     6,312     20,999   22,951
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 6,251     5,384     23,747   17,562
Card payment fees 3,502     5,430     19,502   20,243
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,393     2,633     18,271   7,891
Derivative hedge fees 2,281     1,405     6,977   5,357
Other customer fees 394     434     1,497   1,664
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,283     1,458     5,140   4,537
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 2,398     1,039     11,895   4,415
Other income 473     150     1,898   2,068
Total Other Income 27,483     24,245     109,926   86,688
OTHER EXPENSES              
Salaries and employee benefits 41,809     39,358     155,937   144,037
Net occupancy 9,653     5,311     26,756   19,584
Equipment 5,555     4,429     19,344   16,218
Marketing 1,763     1,492     6,609   6,650
Outside data processing fees 3,839     4,428     14,432   16,476
Printing and office supplies 307     484     1,304   1,445
Intangible asset amortization 1,476     1,590     5,987   5,994
FDIC assessments 1,560         5,804   717
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses (1,576 )   66     330   2,428
Professional and other outside services 2,836     2,899     8,901   15,410
Other expenses 5,314     5,144     18,001   17,804
Total Other Expenses 72,536     65,201     263,405   246,763
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 52,776     56,128     169,975   193,785
Income tax expense 7,641     8,298     21,375   29,325
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 45,135     $ 47,830     $ 148,600   $ 164,460
Per Share Data:              
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.83     $ 0.87     $ 2.75   $ 3.20
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.83     $ 0.87     $ 2.74   $ 3.19
Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 1.04   $ 1.00
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,050     55,520     54,220   51,561


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 560     $ 787     $ 8,309     $ 3,068  
               
AVERAGE BALANCES:              
Total Assets $ 13,968,047     $ 12,479,039     $ 13,466,269     $ 11,091,320  
Total Loans 9,240,304     8,358,683     9,051,155     7,690,190  
Total Earning Assets 12,663,803     11,194,954     12,123,317     10,015,771  
Total Deposits 11,283,040     9,926,794     10,728,106     8,782,634  
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,856,896     1,768,848     1,825,135     1,569,615  
               
FINANCIAL RATIOS:              
Return on Average Assets 1.29 %   1.53 %   1.10 %   1.48 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.72     10.82     8.14     10.48  
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 9.72     10.82     8.14     10.48  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.66     89.71     90.03     90.30  
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.41     0.95     1.41     0.95  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.02     0.04     0.09     0.04  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.29     14.17     13.55     14.15  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.72     4.63     3.84     4.78  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.34     1.01     0.55     1.09  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.38     3.62     3.29     3.69  
Efficiency Ratio 55.01     51.07     51.71     52.73  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 24.27     $ 21.94     $ 24.27     $ 21.94  


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Non-Accrual Loans $ 61,471     $ 56,739     $ 50,102     $ 15,649     $ 15,949  
Renegotiated Loans 3,240     2,677     1,086     665     841  
Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 64,711     59,416     51,188     16,314     16,790  
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 940     6,984     7,409     8,017     7,527  
Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 65,651     66,400     58,597     24,331     24,317  
90+ Days Delinquent 746     1,330     4,981     312     69  
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 66,397     $ 67,730     $ 63,578     $ 24,643     $ 24,386  
                   
Allowance for Loan Losses $ 130,648     $ 126,726     $ 121,119     $ 99,454     $ 80,284  
Quarterly Net Charge-offs 560     6,937     230     582     787  
NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.47 %   0.48 %   0.42 %   0.19 %   0.20 %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.47 %   0.49 %   0.46 %   0.19 %   0.20 %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.71 %   0.72 %   0.63 %   0.28 %   0.29 %
Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%) 1.41 %   1.37 %   1.30 %   1.15 %   0.95 %
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.02 %   0.30 %   0.01 %   0.03 %   0.04 %


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
ASSETS                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,896     $ 164,632     $ 229,759     $ 127,731     $ 177,201  
Interest-bearing deposits 392,305     273,936     380,021     132,944     118,263  
Investment securities 3,146,787     2,933,286     2,789,379     2,697,954     2,596,063  
Loans held for sale 3,966     3,183     901     5,039     9,037  
Loans 9,243,174     9,243,833     9,298,541     8,606,849     8,459,310  
Less: Allowance for loan losses (130,648 )   (126,726 )   (121,119 )   (99,454 )   (80,284 )
Net loans 9,112,526     9,117,107     9,177,422     8,507,395     8,379,026  
Premises and equipment 111,062     112,959     112,548     114,045     113,055  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     28,736     28,736     28,736     28,736  
Interest receivable 53,948     52,992     57,063     47,489     48,901  
Goodwill and other intangibles 572,893     574,369     575,855     577,366     578,880  
Cash surrender value of life insurance 292,745     291,543     290,715     289,574     288,206  
Other real estate owned 940     6,942     7,367     7,972     7,527  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 12,340     21,762     13,126     9,497     12,165  
Other assets 146,066     155,903     156,486     147,776     100,194  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,067,210     $ 13,737,350     $ 13,819,378     $ 12,693,518     $ 12,457,254  
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,298,138     $ 2,187,607     $ 2,260,351     $ 1,688,205     $ 1,736,396  
Interest-bearing 9,063,472     8,718,546     8,705,637     8,182,279     8,103,560  
Total Deposits 11,361,610     10,906,153     10,965,988     9,870,484     9,839,956  
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased     80,000         47,000     55,000  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 177,102     187,732     181,150     183,317     187,946  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 389,430     399,522     400,817     480,995     351,072  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,380     118,320     285,197     128,741     138,685  
Total Borrowings 684,912     785,574     867,164     840,053     732,703  
Interest payable 3,287     5,038     5,587     7,746     6,754  
Other liabilities 141,756     206,929     171,544     197,275     91,404  
Total Liabilities 12,191,565     11,903,694     12,010,283     10,915,558     10,670,817  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized -- 600 shares                  
Issued and outstanding 125     125     125     125     125  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding 6,740     6,736     6,724     6,719     6,921  
Additional paid-in capital 1,005,366     1,003,777     1,002,962     1,000,942     1,054,997  
Retained earnings 788,578     757,550     735,439     716,518     696,520  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 74,836     65,468     63,845     53,656     27,874  
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,875,645     1,833,656     1,809,095     1,777,960     1,786,437  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,067,210     $ 13,737,350     $ 13,819,378     $ 12,693,518     $ 12,457,254  
                   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans receivable:                  
Taxable $ 90,138     $ 84,162     $ 87,312     $ 96,652     $ 102,617  
Tax-exempt 5,414     5,395     5,359     5,315     4,671  
Investment securities:                  
Taxable 5,263     5,399     6,147     7,631     7,993  
Tax-exempt 12,056     10,931     10,019     9,335     8,995  
Deposits with financial institutions 139     90     134     575     1,203  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 214     248     281     299     342  
Total Interest Income 113,224     106,225     109,252     119,807     125,821  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits 7,509     9,776     12,707     21,748     24,074  
Federal funds purchased 2     5     2     111     26  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 77     83     92     352     367  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,656     1,749     1,794     1,774     1,776  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,669     1,691     1,639     1,945     1,994  
Total Interest Expense 10,913     13,304     16,234     25,930     28,237  
NET INTEREST INCOME 102,311     92,921     93,018     93,877     97,584  
Provision for loan losses 4,482     12,544     21,895     19,752     500  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 97,829     80,377     71,123     74,125     97,084  
OTHER INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,508     5,209     4,312     5,970     6,312  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 6,251     5,910     5,601     5,985     5,384  
Card payment fees 3,502     3,996     6,097     5,907     5,430  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,393     5,841     3,674     3,363     2,633  
Derivative hedge fees 2,281     1,715     1,042     1,939     1,405  
Other customer fees 394     372     333     398     434  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,283     1,171     1,326     1,360     1,458  
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 2,398     1,817     3,068     4,612     1,039  
Other income 473     132     1,028     265     150  
Total Other Income 27,483     26,163     26,481     29,799     24,245  
OTHER EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits 41,809     39,187     35,698     39,243     39,358  
Net occupancy 9,653     5,855     5,447     5,801     5,311  
Equipment 5,555     4,956     4,489     4,344     4,429  
Marketing 1,763     1,311     2,092     1,443     1,492  
Outside data processing fees 3,839     3,776     2,618     4,199     4,428  
Printing and office supplies 307     331     279     387     484  
Intangible asset amortization 1,476     1,486     1,511     1,514     1,590  
FDIC assessments 1,560     1,249     1,472     1,523      
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses (1,576 )   717     684     505     66  
Professional and other outside services 2,836     2,254     1,553     2,258     2,899  
Other expenses 5,314     3,587     4,146     4,954     5,144  
Total Other Expenses 72,536     64,709     59,989     66,171     65,201  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 52,776     41,831     37,615     37,753     56,128  
Income tax expense 7,641     5,621     4,623     3,490     8,298  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 45,135     $ 36,210     $ 32,992     $ 34,263     $ 47,830  
                   
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.83     $ 0.67     $ 0.62     $ 0.63     $ 0.87  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.83     $ 0.67     $ 0.62     $ 0.62     $ 0.87  
Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,050     53,971     53,943     54,918     55,520  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets 1.29 %   1.06 %   0.97 %   1.09 %   1.53 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.72     7.91     7.35     7.55     10.82  
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 9.72     7.91     7.35     7.55     10.82  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.66     90.34     89.25     89.81     89.71  
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.41     1.37     1.30     1.15     0.95  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.02     0.30     0.01     0.03     0.04  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.29     13.41     13.15     14.45     14.17  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.72     3.58     3.72     4.38     4.63  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.34     0.43     0.53     0.92     1.01  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.38     3.15     3.19     3.46     3.62  
Efficiency Ratio 55.01     51.40     47.95     52.17     51.07  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 24.27     $ 23.48     $ 23.04     $ 22.46     $ 21.94  


LOANS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,776,699     $ 2,875,331     $ 2,898,329     $ 2,199,226     $ 2,109,879  
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 281,884     301,192     316,815     315,950     334,172  
Real estate loans:                  
Construction 484,723     622,084     640,560     643,674     787,568  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,220,949     2,098,589     2,097,767     2,118,148     1,902,692  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 958,501     931,815     919,254     921,491     909,695  
Residential 1,234,741     1,146,406     1,145,187     1,121,556     1,143,217  
Home equity 508,259     527,458     532,314     570,398     588,984  
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 129,479     125,411     123,611     129,765     135,989  
Public finance and other commercial loans 647,939     615,547     624,704     586,641     547,114  
Loans 9,243,174     9,243,833     9,298,541     8,606,849     8,459,310  
Allowance for loan losses (130,648 )   (126,726 )   (121,119 )   (99,454 )   (80,284 )
NET LOANS $ 9,112,526     $ 9,117,107     $ 9,177,422     $ 8,507,395     $ 8,379,026  


DEPOSITS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Demand deposits $ 6,821,152     $ 6,279,554     $ 6,288,360     $ 5,293,200     $ 5,250,568  
Savings deposits 3,661,713     3,518,286     3,278,156     2,962,821     2,896,177  
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 346,194     467,610     607,474     694,062     736,843  
Other certificates and time deposits 459,168     542,919     669,119     717,723     741,759  
Brokered deposits 73,383     97,784     122,879     202,678     214,609  
TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 11,361,610     $ 10,906,153     $ 10,965,988     $ 9,870,484     $ 9,839,956  


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 437,766     $ 139     0.13 %   $ 291,616     $ 1,203     1.65 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     214     2.98     28,736     342     4.76  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable 1,222,916     5,263     1.72     1,339,068     7,993     2.39  
Tax-Exempt (2) 1,734,081     15,261     3.52     1,176,851     11,386     3.87  
Total Investment Securities 2,956,997     20,524     2.78     2,515,919     19,379     3.08  
Loans held for sale 19,103     200     4.19     23,712     267     4.50  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial 6,925,491     73,530     4.25     6,111,179     81,374     5.33  
Real Estate Mortgage 911,042     9,482     4.16     916,247     11,256     4.91  
Installment 698,619     6,925     3.96     747,166     9,720     5.20  
Tax-Exempt (2) 686,049     6,854     4.00     560,379     5,913     4.22  
Total Loans 9,240,304     96,991     4.20     8,358,683     108,530     5.19  
Total Earning Assets 12,663,803     117,868     3.72 %   11,194,954     129,454     4.63 %
Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 62,666             31,979          
Allowance for loan losses (130,317 )           (80,491 )        
Cash and cash equivalents 169,358             179,582          
Premises and equipment 114,013             113,333          
Other assets 1,088,524             1,039,682          
Total Assets $ 13,968,047             $ 12,479,039          
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,393,991     $ 3,888     0.35 %   $ 3,513,297     $ 9,077     1.03 %
Money market deposits 2,051,985     1,164     0.23     1,529,156     4,054     1.06  
Savings deposits 1,613,886     634     0.16     1,406,548     2,149     0.61  
Certificates and other time deposits 961,187     1,823     0.76     1,736,058     8,794     2.03  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,021,049     7,509     0.33     8,185,059     24,074     1.18  
Borrowings 683,068     3,404     1.99     669,756     4,163     2.49  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 9,704,117     10,913     0.45     8,854,815     28,237     1.28  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,261,991             1,741,735          
Other liabilities 145,043             113,641          
Total Liabilities 12,111,151             10,710,191          
Stockholders' Equity 1,856,896             1,768,848          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,968,047     10,913         $ 12,479,039     28,237      
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 106,955             $ 101,217      
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.27 %           3.35 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         3.72 %           4.63 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.34 %           1.01 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.38 %           3.62 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019. These totals equal $4,644 and $3,633 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3)  Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Federal Funds Sold                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 319,686     $ 938     0.29 %   $ 211,683     $ 4,225     2.00 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     1,042     3.63     25,645     1,370     5.34  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable 1,282,827     24,440     1.91     1,101,247     27,815     2.53  
Tax-Exempt (2) 1,440,913     53,596     3.72     987,006     40,070     4.06  
Total Investment Securities 2,723,740     78,036     2.87     2,088,253     67,885     3.25  
Loans held for sale 18,559     781     4.21     18,402     780     4.24  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial 6,755,215     286,773     4.25     5,631,146     306,139     5.44  
Real Estate Mortgage 889,083     40,002     4.50     811,188     37,782     4.66  
Installment 718,815     30,708     4.27     701,459     38,071     5.43  
Tax-Exempt (2) 669,483     27,194     4.06     527,995     22,238     4.21  
Total Loans 9,051,155     385,458     4.26     7,690,190     405,010     5.27  
Total Earning Assets 12,123,317     465,474     3.84 %   10,015,771     478,490     4.78 %
Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale 59,639             17,676          
Allowance for loan losses (110,963 )           (81,000 )        
Cash and cash equivalents 200,366             142,857          
Premises and equipment 113,642             99,343          
Other assets 1,080,268             896,673          
Total Assets $ 13,466,269             $ 11,091,320          
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,009,566     $ 20,239     0.50 %   $ 3,070,861     $ 33,921     1.10 %
Money market deposits 1,769,478     7,810     0.44     1,300,064     14,111     1.09  
Savings deposits 1,534,069     3,641     0.24     1,242,468     9,464     0.76  
Certificates and other time deposits 1,346,967     20,050     1.49     1,673,292     34,089     2.04  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits 8,660,080     51,740     0.60     7,286,685     91,585     1.26  
Borrowings 768,238     14,641     1.91     644,729     17,160     2.66  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 9,428,318     66,381     0.70     7,931,414     108,745     1.37  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,068,026             1,495,949          
Other liabilities 144,790             94,342          
Total Liabilities 11,641,134             9,521,705          
Stockholders' Equity 1,825,135             1,569,615          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,466,269     66,381         $ 11,091,320     108,745      
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 399,093             $ 369,745      
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.14 %           3.41 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         3.84 %           4.78 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.55 %           1.09 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.29 %           3.69 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019. These totals equal $16,966 and $13,085 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
 

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation


Wertpapier


