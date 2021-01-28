COMPASS Pathways plc to participate in Canaccord Genuity's New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference

George Goldsmith, Chairman & CEO, to deliver opening day keynote on 3 February

London, UK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will participate in Canaccord Genuity's New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference. George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co‑founder, will deliver the opening day keynote at 12:30pm ET on 3 February.

An audio webcast of the keynote presentation will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website at https://ir.compasspathways.com/news-events/events. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

