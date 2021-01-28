 

COMPASS Pathways plc to participate in Canaccord Genuity's New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference

George Goldsmith, Chairman & CEO, to deliver opening day keynote on 3 February

London, UK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will participate in Canaccord Genuity's New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference. George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co‑founder, will deliver the opening day keynote at 12:30pm ET on 3 February. 

An audio webcast of the keynote presentation will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website at https://ir.compasspathways.com/news-events/events. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About COMPASS Pathways  

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 21 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com  
   
Contacts:  

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401-290-7324                                                            

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


