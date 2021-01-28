Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Its Direct Sales Companies, Related Divisions

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the appointment of Robert “Bo” Short to serve as the Chief Executive Officer for Elevacity International Holdings, LLC and Elevacity Holdings, LLC.



Short’s experience in direct selling has spanned over 30 years and 100 countries. He is a legendary field leader, having risen to the highest rank of leadership in multiple distributor organizations, and ranks as one of the industry’s top income earners. Prior to his appointment, Short launched and served as CEO of NutriCellix, a DNA-based weight-management direct sales company. He served as the president of Neora, LLC, a private, multinational direct sales company. He was president of Business and Field Development and president of Global Sales for Mannatech, a publicly traded, multinational direct sales company. He also launched and served as CEO for Passport, LLC, a direct sales company. Short was the president of the American Leadership Foundation and has spoken in 34 countries to over 1 million people on the topic of leadership and personal development. He is also a bestselling author of both “Living to Win” and “The Foundation of Leadership.”

In announcing this appointment, Company President/CEO John “JT” Thatch said, “We are very excited to have Bo’s expertise to lead our direct sales companies and specifically their U.S. and international growth. He is one of only a few people in the direct sales industry that has a track record of success as a field leader, a corporate executive and a company owner. He brings a skillset and perspective to our Company that is almost impossible to find in one person. His leadership skills and executive acumen make him a perfect fit."

“Mr. Short will be leading our direct sales companies and their global expansion. He will be integrating our various brands to be sold through direct sales under one global platform. He will be in charge of operations, supply chain, product development, sales, marketing, field development and customer support for our U.S. and international direct sales businesses. In addition to leading our global expansion, he will also work with our existing U.S. management team to refine our operational and sales functions within the United States,” Thatch added.