Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces Full Settlement and Restructuring of Senior Convertible Note

The Company received over $4.5M in financing from an investor starting in 2017 through April 2019. These notes had variable discount features that allowed the investor to make conversions that were discounted to a lookback on the market price, which led to a precipitous decline in the stock over the last few years. Funds received from these notes were used to finance the operations of the prior management team that did not achieve the expected objectives of the Company. However, the company remained saddled with this toxic debt when Jesus Quintero and the new management team were appointed to take control in December 2019.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector, today announces it has completed the payoff of its main financier who has now settled its convertible note position in full and will no longer be dilutive to the share structure of MCOA.

Going forward for new financing, MCOA has been able to negotiate new, favorable fixed price conversion features for future notes with this fund. Additionally, the Company has graduated to covering its obligations through the sale of registered securities at a fixed price rather than debt, but has the option to use both at a fixed price as needed.

Jesus M. Quintero, CEO of MCOA stated, “Since my appointment as CEO, my goal for our shareholders was to clean up the Company’s balance sheet, slash overhead, produce premium CBD products, and provide a culture that will generate an increase in sales and distribution around the globe. I am delighted with the outcome of these negotiations to reduce our debt position and consolidate our largest outstanding convertible notes. We anticipate this substantial reduction in debt will allow us to better utilize our financial resources to expand our hempSMART extensive full line of premium CBD organic products, as well as provide protection for dilution events to preserve shareholder value.

“We are making every effort to retire the remaining small balance of convertible notes prior to conversion with money raised from the current S-1 registration statement filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. MCOA is now moving forward with anticipation of raising funds without the use of toxic debt financing. This will serve us well as we seek to uplist within the OTC market to a higher reporting tier as well as satisfy the requirements for “Penny Stock” exemption by OTC Markets based on our year end assets exceeding the $2M threshold.”