 

Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces Full Settlement and Restructuring of Senior Convertible Note

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector, today announces it has completed the payoff of its main financier who has now settled its convertible note position in full and will no longer be dilutive to the share structure of MCOA.

The Company received over $4.5M in financing from an investor starting in 2017 through April 2019. These notes had variable discount features that allowed the investor to make conversions that were discounted to a lookback on the market price, which led to a precipitous decline in the stock over the last few years. Funds received from these notes were used to finance the operations of the prior management team that did not achieve the expected objectives of the Company. However, the company remained saddled with this toxic debt when Jesus Quintero and the new management team were appointed to take control in December 2019.

Going forward for new financing, MCOA has been able to negotiate new, favorable fixed price conversion features for future notes with this fund. Additionally, the Company has graduated to covering its obligations through the sale of registered securities at a fixed price rather than debt, but has the option to use both at a fixed price as needed.

Jesus M. Quintero, CEO of MCOA stated, “Since my appointment as CEO, my goal for our shareholders was to clean up the Company’s balance sheet, slash overhead, produce premium CBD products, and provide a culture that will generate an increase in sales and distribution around the globe. I am delighted with the outcome of these negotiations to reduce our debt position and consolidate our largest outstanding convertible notes. We anticipate this substantial reduction in debt will allow us to better utilize our financial resources to expand our hempSMART extensive full line of premium CBD organic products, as well as provide protection for dilution events to preserve shareholder value.

“We are making every effort to retire the remaining small balance of convertible notes prior to conversion with money raised from the current S-1 registration statement filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. MCOA is now moving forward with anticipation of raising funds without the use of toxic debt financing. This will serve us well as we seek to uplist within the OTC market to a higher reporting tier as well as satisfy the requirements for “Penny Stock” exemption by OTC Markets based on our year end assets exceeding the $2M threshold.”

Seite 1 von 3
Marijuana Company of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces Full Settlement and Restructuring of Senior Convertible Note ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector, today announces it has completed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Marco Guerrero Named Vice President of Latin America for Marijuana Company of America Inc.
14.01.21
Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc., is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com
12.01.21
Marijuana Company of America Issues Shareholder Letter and Outlook for 2021
07.01.21
Marijuana Company of America and Cannabis Global Prepare for Robust Cannabis Market as Democrats Poised to Drive Legislative Agenda