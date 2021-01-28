 

PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $2.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net income was $5.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted, for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes certain nonrecurring items, the Company recorded adjusted net income of $2.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $2.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $2.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income was $5.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $4.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.

On January 27, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on or about February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Earnings before income taxes of $3.5 million for the quarter increased $54,000 or 1.6% from the linked quarter and $454,000 or 14.9% from the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest income of $11.5 million for the current quarter decreased $30,000 or 0.3% from the linked quarter and decreased $150,000 or 1.3% from the same quarter last year.
  • The net interest margin was 2.70% for the quarter, an increase from 2.69% in the linked quarter but a decrease from 2.94% for the same quarter last year.
  • Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.71% for the quarter, a decrease from 0.80% in the linked quarter and 1.20% for the same quarter last year.
  • The efficiency ratio was 70.72% for the current quarter compared to 70.86% for the linked quarter and 71.82% for the prior year quarter.
  • Average loans receivable, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, an increase of 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Average deposits of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, an increase of 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Non-performing loans of $1.7 million increased $50,000 year-over-year and equates to 0.13% of total net loans receivable as of December 31, 2020.

President’s Comments

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation, said, “I am pleased with the Company’s operating and financial results despite the challenges presented by the prolonged pandemic. As our quarter and six-month results indicate, we continue to provide stable core earnings and very strong asset quality. We continue to follow strong safety protocols to protect the health and well-being of our employees and customers including the technology that allows them to work and bank remotely when necessary. Meanwhile, with additional funding available for PPP loans we will continue to be a source of strength to our customers and communities in addressing their financial needs during these uncertain economic times. As we look ahead to 2021, we are optimistic that the latest stimulus package along with the progress on vaccinations will lead not only to a strong national economic recovery but opportunities for continued long-term growth and profitability for our shareholders.”

Loan Payment Deferrals

The COVID-19 pandemic has created extensive disruptions to the local economy and our customers. Through December 31, 2020, the Company has granted loan payment deferrals on 320 consumer and commercial loans whose borrowers have demonstrated financial hardship caused by COVID-19 with loan balances totaling $213.6 million. As of December 31, 2020, 26 loans totaling $31.9 million were still on deferral. Of those loans still on deferral as of December 31, 2020, $6.2 million are scheduled to resume payments prior to March 31, 2021, with the remainder scheduled to resume payments prior to January 31, 2022, however as we continue to assess our borrowers’ financial condition and individual circumstances in the coming weeks and months, additional payment deferrals may be granted.

The table below provides additional detail for those loans on deferral as of December 31, 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Industry Sector: Number of loans   Recorded Investment (2)   % secured by real estate collateral   Loan-to-Value % (3)   Weighted average term of remaining deferral (in months)  
Consumer (1)   13   $ 5,531     100.0 %   61.9 %   2.7  
Commercial:                              
Retail   3     11,591     100.0     53.4     12.0  
Hotels and accommodation services   2     7,648     100.0     60.3     6.0  
Food service   3     5,793     100.0     46.1     5.6  
All other commercial   5     1,370     83.3     63.8     3.7  
Total commercial   13     26,402     99.1     54.2     8.5  
Total   26   $ 31,933     99.3 %   55.6 %   7.5  

      (1)   Includes first and second lien residential mortgages of $5.2 million and $294,000, respectively.
      (2)   Includes loans classified as special mention and substandard of $2.5 million and $15.2 million, respectively.
      (3)   Generally based on collateral values upon origination.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company does not participate in leveraged lending, shared national credits or credit card lending.

Income Statement Summary

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $2.7 million, unchanged from the linked quarter and a $341,000 increase from $2.4 million in the prior year period. The change from the prior year period is primarily due to a $305,000 decrease in provision for loan loss, a $196,000 increase in noninterest income and a $103,000 decrease in noninterest expenses, partially offset by a $150,000 decrease in net interest income and a $113,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $11.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, decreases of $30,000, or 0.3%, compared to the linked quarter, and $150,000, or 1.3%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter is primarily the result of a $11.0 million, or 0.6%, decrease in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 1 basis point increase in net interest margin. The decrease in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of a 24 basis point decrease in net interest margin, partially offset by a $118.3 million, or 7.4% increase in average interest-earning assets.

The net interest margin was 2.70% for the current quarter reflecting an increase of 1 basis point compared to 2.69% in the linked quarter and a 24 basis point decrease compared to 2.94% in the prior year quarter. When compared to the prior year period, despite continued asset growth and a decrease in funding costs, margin compression has resulted from significant decreases in market interest rates over the past year and a less profitable asset mix due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents. However, in the current quarter, the reduction in funding costs more than offset the decrease in asset yields, resulting in slight net interest margin expansion.

Net interest margin, excluding the effect of PPP loans was 2.66% for the current quarter compared to 2.63% in the linked quarter and 2.94% in the prior year quarter. Net interest margin, excluding the effect of PPP loans was 2.65% for the current year to date period compared to 2.98% in the prior year period.

The Company has experienced significant excess liquidity balances beginning in the June 2020 quarter due to deposit growth stemming from the various impacts of the pandemic, including, but not limited to, government stimulus, a decrease in consumer and commercial spending, and reduced loan growth due to suppressed originations and higher prepayment rates. Excluding the effects of this excess liquidity, net interest margin is estimated to have been 2.89% and 2.86% for the current and linked quarters, respectively. Some level of excess liquidity is expected to continue for the foreseeable future and is largely dependent on future government stimulus programs.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.32%, a 5 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 62 basis point decrease from the prior year quarter. A $54.3 million or 4.6% increase in average loans compared to the prior year quarter was more than offset by a decrease in asset yields, a result of decreases in market interest rates, the origination of lower yielding PPP loans, and significant increases in liquidity over the last nine months. The rate of asset yield decrease has slowed in recent quarters due to a more stable yield curve and earning asset composition.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.71% for the current quarter, decreases of 9 basis points from 0.80% in the prior quarter and 49 basis points from 1.20% in the prior year quarter. In response to the significant decrease in market interest rates in March 2020, deposit rate reductions have been implemented throughout the last year, the effects of which continue to be realized. At December 31, 2020, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.54%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.81% for the current quarter, decreases of 8 basis points from 0.89% in the prior quarter and 50 basis points from 1.31% in the prior year quarter. Over the remainder of the current fiscal year, the Company has $60.0 million of wholesale funding maturing, comprised of FHLB advances and brokered time deposits, with a weighted average cost of 2.08%. Additionally, over the same period the Company has $155.2 million of non-brokered time deposits maturing with a current weighted average cost of 1.05%. If interest rates stay constant, the Company expects the cost of these deposits to be reduced significantly.

The provision for loan losses was $107,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $109,000 in the linked quarter and $412,000 for the prior year quarter. Charge-offs, net of recoveries, were $102,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $76,000 for the linked quarter and $189,000 for the prior year quarter. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable was 0.13% as of December 31, 2020, a decrease from 0.17% as of September 30, 2020 and 0.14% as of December 31, 2019.

Noninterest income of $743,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $149,000 compared to the linked quarter and $196,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a $109,000 increase in swap income and a $41,000 increase in fees and service charges. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $238,000 increase in swap income, partially offset by a decrease of $39,000 in fees and service charges. The reduction in fees and service charge income compared to the prior year quarter was due to the effects of reduced customer transaction activity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, however fee and service charge income has increased compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest expense of $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $67,000 compared to the linked quarter and decreased $103,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $103,000 in professional fees, $93,000 in pension costs and $88,000 in all other non-interest expenses, partially offset by a $130,000 decrease in communications and data processing and $87,000 in salaries and benefits. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was caused primarily by decreases of $369,000 in salaries and benefits and $61,000 in communication and data processing costs, partially offset by increases of $124,000 in professional fees, $122,000 in FDIC insurance premiums and $81,000 in all other expenses. The Bank applied small bank assessment credits of $108,000 which fully offset its FDIC assessment for the prior year quarter. All available credits were applied as of June 30, 2020.

The effective income tax rate was 22.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 22.5% for the prior year quarter. The Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 21.5% for the year ending June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets decreased $2.0 million to $1.79 billion at December 31, 2020 as compared to June 30, 2020. However, the mix of assets changed due to decreases of $23.4 million in net loans receivable and $3.0 million in total investment securities, which was mostly offset by an increase of $26.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. The $23.4 million decrease in net loans receivable was the result of decreases in residential mortgages of $17.4 million, commercial mortgages of $5.8 million, commercial loans of $3.6 million, which included a decrease in PPP loans of $13.9 million, and home equity lines of credit of $2.2 million, partially offset by an increase in construction loans of $6.5 million. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is a result of an increase in deposits and reduced loan originations experienced during the quarter due to reduced economic activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total liabilities increased $2.3 million to $1.52 billion at December 31, 2020 as a $4.0 million increase in deposits which was partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in all other liabilities.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $4.4 million to $269.3 million at December 31, 2020 as compared to June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of $11.3 million (784,170 shares) of common stock and $1.2 million of cash dividends declared and paid, partially offset by net income of $5.4 million and $2.3 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period. As of December 31, 2020, there were 60,737 shares available to be repurchased under the current stock repurchase plan. On January 20, 2021, the stock repurchase plan was completed, in which the Company repurchased a total of 844,907 shares at an average price of $14.24 per share.

At December 31, 2020, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $16.73 and $16.34, respectively, compared to $16.20 and $15.82, respectively, at June 30, 2020. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At December 31, 2020, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management’s experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, the impact of lost fee revenue and increased operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company’s business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Joseph D. Roberto
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(914) 248-7272

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    December 31,     June 30,  
    2020     2020  
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 159,000     $ 135,045  
Federal funds sold     3,541       1,257  
Cash and cash equivalents     162,541       136,302  
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost
  (fair value of $273,858 and $281,497, respectively) 		    266,949       275,772  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value     43,282       37,426  
Total investment securities     310,231       313,198  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,677 and $8,639, respectively     1,237,550       1,260,947  
Accrued interest receivable     6,117       6,880  
FHLB stock     6,305       6,308  
Premises and equipment, net     19,524       20,853  
Deferred tax asset, net     3,665       3,129  
Bank-owned life insurance     25,280       25,019  
Goodwill     6,106       6,106  
Other intangible assets     189       229  
Other assets     12,331       12,958  
Total assets   $ 1,789,839     $ 1,791,929  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,187,319     $ 1,181,357  
Non interest-bearing deposits     189,968       191,898  
Total deposits     1,377,287       1,373,255  
Mortgage escrow funds     10,610       10,123  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     106,023       106,089  
Other liabilities     26,595       28,749  
Total liabilities     1,520,515       1,518,216  
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively)     -       -  
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,712,295 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and 16,097,867 and 16,898,137 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively)     187       187  
Additional paid in capital     187,964       186,200  
Retained earnings     145,472       141,288  
Unearned compensation - ESOP     (10,657 )     (11,145 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes     (5,945 )     (6,403 )
Treasury stock, at cost (2,614,428 and 1,814,158 shares as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively)     (47,697 )     (36,414 )
Total shareholders’ equity     269,324       273,713  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,789,839     $ 1,791,929  


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Interest and dividend income                                
Loans receivable   $ 12,182     $ 13,149     $ 24,729     $ 26,185  
Investment securities     1,933       2,279       3,789       4,971  
Federal funds and other     110       301       235       599  
Total interest and dividend income     14,225       15,729       28,753       31,755  
Interest expense                                
Deposits and escrow interest     2,158       3,358       4,590       6,659  
FHLB advances     520       674       1,039       1,401  
Total interest expense     2,678       4,032       5,629       8,060  
Net interest income     11,547       11,697       23,124       23,695  
Provision for loan losses     107       412       216       747  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     11,440       11,285       22,908       22,948  
Noninterest income                                
Fees and service charges     363       402       685       804  
Swap income     238       -       367       170  
Bank-owned life insurance     129       134       261       271  
Other     13       11       24       67  
Total noninterest income     743       547       1,337       1,312  
Noninterest expense                                
Salaries and employee benefits     5,520       5,889       11,127       11,653  
Occupancy and equipment     1,374       1,333       2,692       2,648  
Communications and data processing     446       507       1,022       1,038  
Professional fees     503       379       903       783  
Postage, printing, stationery and supplies     167       159       306       299  
Advertising     100       100       200       200  
FDIC assessment     122       -       235       -  
Amortization of intangible assets     20       25       40       49  
Other operating expenses     439       402       790       911  
Total noninterest expense     8,691       8,794       17,315       17,581  
Net income before income tax expense     3,492       3,038       6,930       6,679  
Income tax expense     798       685       1,508       1,497  
Net income   $ 2,694     $ 2,353     $ 5,422     $ 5,182  
Earnings per common share:                                
Basic   $ 0.18     $ 0.15     $ 0.36     $ 0.33  
Diluted     0.18       0.14       0.36       0.32  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     14,888,528       15,837,762       15,094,982       15,908,761  
Diluted     14,899,020       15,909,855       15,094,982       15,996,251  


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2020     September 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
  Average Balance     Interest / Dividends     Average Rate     Average Balance     Interest / Dividends     Average Rate     Average Balance     Interest / Dividends     Average Rate  
Assets:                                                                      
Loans receivable $ 1,232,555     $ 12,182       3.95 %   $ 1,252,595     $ 12,547       4.00 %   $ 1,178,253     $ 13,149       4.46 %
Investment securities (1)   313,812       1,933       2.51       315,292       1,856       2.40       358,760       2,279       2.55  
Other interest-earning assets   168,608       110       0.26       158,038       125       0.31       59,678       301       2.00  
Total interest-earning assets   1,714,975       14,225       3.32       1,725,925       14,528       3.37       1,596,691       15,729       3.94  
Non-interest-earning assets   70,417                       71,926                       68,793                  
Total assets $ 1,785,392                     $ 1,797,851                     $ 1,665,484                  
                                                                       
Liabilities and equity:                                                                      
NOW accounts $ 149,620       79       0.21     $ 149,466       89       0.24     $ 122,455       67       0.22  
Money market accounts   255,961       211       0.33       250,297       238       0.38       161,075       472       1.16  
Savings accounts and escrow   362,422       168       0.18       360,091       202       0.22       355,295       234       0.26  
Time deposits   434,446       1,700       1.55       443,487       1,903       1.70       467,486       2,585       2.19  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,202,449       2,158       0.71       1,203,341       2,432       0.80       1,106,311       3,358       1.20  
FHLB advances   106,034       520       1.94       106,067       519       1.94       117,712       674       2.27  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,308,483       2,678       0.81       1,309,408       2,951       0.89       1,224,023       4,032       1.31  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   178,538                       184,085                       138,346                  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   26,482                       28,958                       21,827                  
Total liabilities   1,513,503                       1,522,451                       1,384,196                  
Total shareholders' equity   271,889                       275,400                       281,288                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,785,392                     $ 1,797,851                     $ 1,665,484                  
                                                                       
Net interest income         $ 11,547                     $ 11,577                     $ 11,697          
Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2)                   2.51                       2.48                       2.63  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3)                   2.70                       2.69                       2.94  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   131.07 %                     131.81 %                     130.45 %                
                                                                       
(1) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all period presented. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.  
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.  


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

  Six Months Ended December 31,  
  2020     2019  
  Average Balance     Interest / Dividends     Average Rate     Average Balance     Interest / Dividends     Average Rate  
Assets:                                              
Loans receivable $ 1,242,575     $ 24,729       3.98 %   $ 1,160,139     $ 26,185       4.51 %
Investment securities (1)   314,552       3,789       2.44       378,975       4,971       2.63  
Other interest-earning assets   163,323       235       0.29       52,796       599       2.25  
Total interest-earning assets   1,720,450       28,753       3.35       1,591,910       31,755       3.99  
Non-interest-earning assets   71,172                       69,530                  
Total assets $ 1,791,622                     $ 1,661,440                  
                                               
Liabilities and equity:                                              
NOW accounts $ 149,543       168       0.22     $ 121,154       124       0.20  
Money market accounts   253,129       449       0.35       155,477       935       1.19  
Savings accounts and escrow   361,256       370       0.20       358,932       466       0.26  
Time deposits   438,966       3,603       1.63       463,417       5,134       2.20  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,202,894       4,590       0.76       1,098,980       6,659       1.20  
FHLB advances   106,051       1,039       1.94       119,784       1,401       2.32  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,308,945       5,629       0.86       1,218,764       8,060       1.32  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   181,312                       139,486                  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   27,720                       21,519                  
Total liabilities   1,517,977                       1,379,769                  
Total shareholders’ equity   273,645                       281,671                  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,791,622                     $ 1,661,440                  
                                               
Net interest income         $ 23,124                     $ 23,695          
Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2)                   2.49                       2.67  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3)                   2.70                       2.98  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   131.44 %                     130.62 %                
                                               
(1) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all period presented. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.  
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.  


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  As of  
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
Condensed Balance Sheets                          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,541   $ 162,739   $ 136,302   $ 84,912   $ 62,835  
Total investment securities   310,231     318,509     313,198     309,618     327,835  
Loans receivable, net   1,237,550     1,227,913     1,260,947     1,220,682     1,183,740  
Other assets   79,517     81,914     81,482     80,663     74,757  
Total assets $ 1,789,839   $ 1,791,075   $ 1,791,929   $ 1,695,875   $ 1,649,167  
                               
Total deposits and escrow $ 1,387,897   $ 1,383,432   $ 1,383,378   $ 1,287,510   $ 1,261,663  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   106,023     106,056     106,089     106,121     86,153  
Other liabilities   26,595     27,908     28,749     29,827     21,512  
Total liabilities   1,520,515     1,517,396     1,518,216     1,423,458     1,369,328  
Total shareholders’ equity   269,324     273,679     273,713     272,417     279,839  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,789,839   $ 1,791,075   $ 1,791,929   $ 1,695,875   $ 1,649,167  


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended  
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
Condensed Income Statements                                      
Interest income $ 14,225   $ 14,528   $ 14,821   $ 15,334   $ 15,729   $ 28,753   $ 31,755  
Interest expense   2,678     2,951     3,362     3,809     4,032     5,629     8,060  
Net interest income   11,547     11,577     11,459     11,525     11,697     23,124     23,695  
Provision for loan losses   107     109     309     2,008     412     216     747  
Noninterest income   743     594     1,177     580     547     1,337     1,312  
Noninterest expense   8,691     8,624     8,533     8,520     8,794     17,315     17,581  
Income before income tax expense   3,492     3,438     3,794     1,577     3,038     6,930     6,679  
Income tax expense   798     710     834     360     685     1,508     1,497  
Net income $ 2,694   $ 2,728   $ 2,960   $ 1,217   $ 2,353   $ 5,422   $ 5,182  
                                           
Earnings per share:                                          
Basic $ 0.18   $ 0.18   $ 0.19   $ 0.08   $ 0.15   $ 0.36   $ 0.33  
Diluted   0.18     0.18     0.19     0.08     0.14     0.36     0.32  


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended  
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
Performance Ratios (1):                                      
Return on average assets   0.60 %   0.61 %   0.68 %   0.29 %   0.57 %   0.61 %   0.62 %
Return on average equity   3.96 %   3.96 %   4.30 %   1.77 %   3.35 %   3.96 %   3.68 %
Interest rate spread   2.51 %   2.48 %   2.47 %   2.60 %   2.63 %   2.49 %   2.67 %
Net interest margin   2.70 %   2.69 %   2.72 %   2.89 %   2.94 %   2.70 %   2.98 %
Efficiency ratio   70.72 %   70.86 %   67.53 %   70.38 %   71.82 %   70.79 %   70.30 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)   71.74 %   71.28 %   67.74 %   70.87 %   72.55 %   71.51 %   72.17 %
                                           
Noninterest income to average assets   0.17 %   0.13 %   0.27 %   0.14 %   0.13 %   0.15 %   0.16 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.95 %   1.92 %   1.95 %   2.06 %   2.11 %   1.93 %   2.12 %
                                           
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   131.07 %   131.81 %   131.65 %   129.78 %   130.45 %   131.44 %   130.62 %
Average equity to average assets   15.23 %   15.32 %   15.70 %   16.60 %   16.89 %   15.27 %   16.95 %
Dividend payout ratio (3)   22.57 %   23.09 %   21.25 %   52.01 %   27.62 %   22.83 %   25.26 %


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the quarter ended  
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
Loans to deposits   89.85 %   89.17 %   91.82 %   95.40 %   94.58 %
                               
Share Data:                              
Shares outstanding   16,097,867     16,634,237     16,898,137     16,898,137     17,372,308  
Book value per common share $ 16.73   $ 16.45   $ 16.20   $ 16.12   $ 16.11  
Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 16.34   $ 16.07   $ 15.82   $ 15.74   $ 15.74  
                               
Asset Quality Ratios:                              
Non-performing loans receivable $ 1,668   $ 2,083   $ 1,795   $ 1,802   $ 1,618  
Non-performing assets $ 1,668   $ 2,083   $ 1,795   $ 1,802   $ 1,897  
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable   0.70 %   0.70 %   0.68 %   0.68 %   0.52 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable   520.20 %   416.32 %   481.28 %   463.15 %   384.18 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net   0.13 %   0.17 %   0.14 %   0.15 %   0.14 %
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.09 %   0.12 %   0.10 %   0.11 %   0.12 %
                               
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 102   $ 76   $ 17   $ (122 ) $ 189  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the period (1)   0.03 %   0.02 %   0.01 %   (0.04 %)   0.06 %
                               
Capital Ratios (5):                              
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)   12.66 %   12.41 %   12.51 %   13.19 %   13.00 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.74 %   17.56 %   16.98 %   16.80 %   17.24 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.74 %   17.56 %   16.98 %   16.80 %   17.24 %
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)   18.42 %   18.24 %   17.65 %   17.44 %   17.74 %
                               
(1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized.  
(2) Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as noninterest expense, less certain nonrecurring items, divided by operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income excluding certain nonrecurring items. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the impact of certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.  
(3) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share.  
(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.  
(5) Represents Bank ratios.  


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

  As of  
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
Mortgage loans:                              
Residential mortgages $ 237,987   $ 245,008   $ 255,382   $ 266,684   $ 262,441  
Commercial mortgage   801,348     794,248     807,106     775,378     741,171  
Construction   17,551     11,512     11,053     24,929     22,787  
Net deferred loan origination costs   600     666     739     925     1,054  
Total mortgage loans   1,057,486     1,051,434     1,074,280     1,067,916     1,027,453  
Commercial and consumer loans:                              
Commercial loans (1)   160,678     155,569     164,257     128,869     129,809  
Home equity credit lines   27,653     29,249     29,838     30,994     31,460  
Consumer and overdrafts   328     308     481     444     436  
Net deferred loan origination costs   82     25     730     805     798  
Total commercial and consumer loans   188,741     185,151     195,306     161,112     162,503  
Total loans receivable   1,246,227     1,236,585     1,269,586     1,229,028     1,189,956  
Allowance for loan losses   (8,677 )   (8,672 )   (8,639 )   (8,346 )   (6,216 )
Loans receivable, net $ 1,237,550   $ 1,227,913   $ 1,260,947   $ 1,220,682   $ 1,183,740  
                               
(1) Includes PPP loans of $35.7 million as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, $49.6 million as of June 30, 2020 and none at all other dates.  


  As of  
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
Demand deposits $ 189,968   $ 183,844   $ 191,898   $ 145,844   $ 140,218  
NOW accounts   159,919     148,176     151,797     128,103     126,346  
Money market accounts   256,132     253,176     239,942     192,779     162,208  
Savings   354,882     349,805     343,352     330,310     354,078  
Time deposits   416,386     442,011     446,266     482,550     468,764  
Total deposits $ 1,377,287   $ 1,377,012   $ 1,373,255   $ 1,279,586   $ 1,251,614  


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended  
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
Computation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share              
Net income applicable to common stock (GAAP) $ 2,694   $ 2,728   $ 2,960   $ 1,217   $ 2,353   $ 5,422   $ 5,182  
                                           
Adjustments (1):                                          
Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities   (136 )   (58 )   (30 )   (4 )   (95 )   (195 )   (466 )
Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate   -     -     -     (31 )   -     -     (37 )
Gain on sale of investment securities   -     -     -     (29 )   -     -     -  
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,558   $ 2,670   $ 2,930   $ 1,153   $ 2,258   $ 5,227   $ 4,679  
                                           
Average number of common shares outstanding:                          
Basic   14,888,528     15,302,838     15,334,098     15,437,173     15,837,762     15,094,982     15,908,761  
Diluted   14,899,020     15,302,949     15,334,098     15,447,217     15,909,855     15,094,982     15,996,251  
Earnings per share (GAAP):                                          
Basic $ 0.18   $ 0.18   $ 0.19   $ 0.08   $ 0.15   $ 0.36   $ 0.33  
Diluted   0.18     0.18     0.19     0.08     0.14     0.36     0.32  
Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                          
Basic $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.19   $ 0.07   $ 0.14   $ 0.35   $ 0.29  
Diluted   0.17     0.17     0.19     0.07     0.14     0.35     0.29  
                                           
(1) Amounts included in income before income tax expense are presented net of tax.              


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended     Six Months Ended  
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		    December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
Computation of tax equivalent net interest income                
Total interest income $ 14,225   $ 14,528   $ 15,729     $ 28,753   $ 31,755  
Total interest expense   2,678     2,951     4,032       5,629     8,060  
Net interest income (GAAP)   11,547     11,577     11,697       23,124     23,695  
Tax equivalent adjustment   35     21     6       55     12  
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 11,582   $ 11,598   $ 11,703     $ 23,179   $ 23,707  


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended  
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
Computation of Efficiency Ratio                    
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 8,691   $ 8,624   $ 8,533   $ 8,520   $ 8,794   $ 17,315   $ 17,581  
                                           
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,547   $ 11,577   $ 11,459   $ 11,525   $ 11,697   $ 23,124   $ 23,695  
Noninterest income (GAAP)   743     594     1,177     580     547     1,337     1,312  
Total (GAAP)   12,290     12,171     12,636     12,105     12,244     24,461     25,007  
Adjustments:                                          
Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities   (176 )   (73 )   (39 )   (5 )   (123 )   (249 )   (600 )
Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate   -     -     -     (40 )   -     -     (47 )
Gain on sale of investment securities   -     -     -     (38 )   -     -     -  
Adjusted total (Non-GAAP) $ 12,114   $ 12,098   $ 12,597   $ 12,022   $ 12,121   $ 24,212   $ 24,360  
                                           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   70.72 %   70.86 %   67.53 %   70.38 %   71.82 %   70.79 %   70.30 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   71.74 %   71.28 %   67.74 %   70.87 %   72.55 %   71.51 %   72.17 %


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of  
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share        
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 269,324   $ 273,679   $ 273,713   $ 272,417   $ 279,839  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )
Other intangible assets   (189 )   (209 )   (229 )   (250 )   (274 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 263,029   $ 267,364   $ 267,378   $ 266,061   $ 273,459  
                               
Common shares outstanding   16,097,867     16,634,237     16,898,137     16,898,137     17,372,308  
                               
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 16.73   $ 16.45   $ 16.20   $ 16.12   $ 16.11  
Adjustments:                              
Effects of intangible assets   (0.39 )   (0.38 )   (0.38 )   (0.38 )   (0.37 )
                               
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 16.34   $ 16.07   $ 15.82   $ 15.74   $ 15.74  

 


PCSB Financial Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board