1847 Holdings Reports December Monthly Sales Up 15% Year-Over-Year for Asien’s Appliance Subsidiary

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) ( “1847 Holdings”), a publicly traded, diversified acquisition holding company that leverages its management expertise to acquire lower-middle market businesses at attractive valuations in industries with unique characteristics and defensible market positions, today announced its Asien’s Appliance subsidiary generated $1.5 million in written sales in December 2020, up 15% over the prior year period.

“We are incredibly pleased with Asien’s growing written sales volume, which we find to be a reliable leading indicator of future sales. As supply chain interruptions related to COVID-19 continue to dissipate, we anticipate revenue growth will accelerate,” commented Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings. “The Asien’s team continues to strengthen its competitive advantage in the market through consistent and effective customer communications. We are also seeing premium brands as a key growth driver, with Miele alone providing a 30% increase in overall business last year. To capitalize on the strong demand, we completed a redesign and relaunch of our Miele Display Kitchen in December.”

Founded in 1899, Miele is the world's leading manufacturer of premium home appliances. The kitchen appliance market globally was valued at $150 billion in 2015, according to Global Markets Insight, and expected to jump to $250 billion by 2023, driven in part by rising demand for luxury appliances, according to Trend-Monitor.

“In addition to meeting growing demand for premium appliances, Asien’s is proud to work with local homeowners in Sonoma County that are rebuilding in the wake of a series of devastating wildfires over the last three years that have destroyed more than 7,000 homes,” added Mr. Roberts. “Delivering personal sales and exceptional service to customers has been a hallmark of Asien’s brand over the last 70 years and provides us with a competitive advantage over big box retailers. With the improved performance we have generated in the first six months of ownership, we are now exploring the potential addition of a second location. I look forward to sharing further updates with our shareholders on the ongoing success of Asien’s as we continue to grow the business in the quarters ahead.”