 

Tinley Completes Canadian Production Runs and Provides Corporate Update

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed production in Canada of both Canadian and US Beckett’s ready to drink and multi-serve products, and that sample production of its Canadian Tinley ’27 drinks is underway this week at its licensed manufacturer in Ontario. The Company is also pleased to provide updates on its corporate and operational activities.

The Canadian versions of the company’s Beckett’s Tonics that have been produced in Ontario, Canada will be available online and in select stores in Alberta and Ontario starting next month. The Company has submitted applications to the AGLC for distribution of the full Beckett’s line-up via Alberta’s liquor channel, in addition to other retail channels including grocery, c-store, and on-premises locations.

To leverage its recently announced marketing partnership with top-rated reality television star Todd Chrisley, the Company is adding sales and distribution representation in Tennessee, where his shows take place, as well as in other states and metro areas where the Chrisley TV properties enjoy their largest audiences. This is in addition to the Company’s recently announced representation in Texas and Louisiana, where Chrisley enjoys a strong following. The Company is also planning in-store appearances and other promotions to drive awareness and sales in these markets.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the first-stage production of its cannabis-infused Tinley’s ’27 products is underway in Canada this week at Peak Processing Solutions. This family of products includes the Canadian version of the Emerald Cup award-winning Coconut Cask. The Company plans to do a scaled test run in late February as the prescribed next step which, subject to lab test results, may be available for sale to the public shortly thereafter.  Before the Tinley’s ‘27 beverages may be sold in Canada, a 60-day regulatory review period must have elapsed without objection by Health Canada. The 60-day review period for the Tinley’s 27 beverages has commenced and will be completed prior to the end of the February production run, assuming there is no objection from Health Canada. The production of Tinley’s cannabis-infused carbonated products has been delayed, which in management’s view is attributed to Tinley’s other contracted manufacturer not meeting its contractual obligations and deadlines. Tinley is moving forward with its available options to have the carbonated beverages available for sale in Canada as the weather warms. In the meantime, the Company is looking forward to the expected imminent launch of the Tinley’s ‘27 beverages, including the ever-popular and highly-acclaimed Coconut Cask.

