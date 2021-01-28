Brunswick Announces Closing of Transaction Regarding Sale of Its Burkina Faso Assets

The closing of this transaction allows Brunswick to cease all activities in Africa.

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc., (“ Brunswick ” or the “ Corporation ”; TSX-V: BRW, previously Komet Resources Inc.) announces that it has closed, on January 20, 2021, its previously announced transaction relating to the to sale of all the issued and outstanding shares that it held in the share capital of its Burkina Faso subsidiaries, namely Komet Ressources Afrique SA and Guiro Exploration SARL, to CINI Solutions, a private corporation located in Qatar.

About Brunswick

The Corporation is part of the Osisko Group of companies and is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. It is now focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. Current projects include gold-polymetallic vein systems in southern New Brunswick (Fundy Gold Project) and base metal VMS in the Bathurst Mining Camp in northern New Brunswick and in the Chibougamau region of Quebec (Waconichi).

