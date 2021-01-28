XERI Brand Nano-Lubricant Generates Initial Sales in Australia Following Successful Product Test

The contract between Xeriant Europe s.r.o., based in Prague, Czech Republic, and Fatboy Scooters Australia, based in Queensland, Australia, outlines the terms of a minimum annual purchase of 4,000,000 CZK ($186,000 USD) of its XERI lubricants for use in its line of Fatboy Scooters and its electric bicycle and scooter repair and maintenance facility. These scooters are also sold in Europe.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that its strategic alliance partner, Xeriant Europe s.r.o., has signed a purchase agreement for its XERI lubricant products in Australia. The sales contract follows the successful testing of XERI ’s revolutionary anti-friction “green” lubricant on an Australian brand of electrically-powered scooters.

“XERI lubricants have been applied on virtually every mechanical component of our scooters, from the bearings to the brake calipers, with great results. We have trialed XERI-MC and XERI-L in the main drive motor and found a reduction in noise, smoother operation and an increase in power due to less friction between parts, which has lowered battery consumption and increased the scooters’ range and speed. With our beachside location, XERI lubricants have preserved critical points where rust may start. We use XERI products exclusively on our premium line of scooters, in our repair shop, and for other equipment and vehicles, and are super impressed,” commented Fatboy Scooters Australia CEO, Paul Milburn.

Xeriant Aerospace and Xeriant Europe have been working together to source and secure high-potential environmentally responsible products and technologies in the Czech Republic and are finalizing the acquisition of Xeriant Europe by Xeriant Aerospace. Xeriant Europe s.r.o. recently launched a line of next-generation metal conditioners and lubricants under the brand names XERI-MC and XERI-L, which are in the process of being tested and sold worldwide to a broad range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy, industrial manufacturing and maritime.

“The sale of our XERI eco-friendly lubricants in Australia is a testament to their effectiveness and indicates their potential as a major player in this growing segment of the lubricants market. We are planning a visit to the Fatboy Scooters manufacturing plant in China to discuss incorporating our XERI-MC and XERI-L lubricants in the fabrication and assembly process,” stated Henry Biza, CEO of Xeriant Europe.