AGTC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,741,573 shares of its common stock, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 8,370,786 shares of common stock. The common stock will be sold in combination with an accompanying warrant to purchase 0.5 of a share of common stock issued for each share of common stock sold. The combined offering price to the public of each share of common stock and accompanying warrant is $4.45. The warrants must be exercised in integral multiples of two and will have an exercise price of $6.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will have a term of five years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to AGTC from this offering are expected to be approximately $74.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by AGTC. All of the securities are being sold by AGTC. The offering is expected to close on or about February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and MTS Health Partners are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering, H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering and Roth Capital Partners is acting as co-manager for the offering.