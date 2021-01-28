 

Worksport Announces raising over US$2,000,000 in Regulation-A Offering to Date.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) is announcing that, to date, it has now raised over US$2 Million from its Regulation A offering. The offering can remain open until November 2021 but with over 50% of the target amount already received, the Company expects to close the offering before that time due to the better then expected interest and support. The Company had announced raising its first US$1,000,000 earlier this month. The capital raised in this second milestone tranche is to be used for expeditious growth, research and development, inventory and brand development. Worksport management is also considering acquisitions and partnerships as a strategic means of future additional growth. 

“The overwhelming positive response to the Regulation A offering and attracting over one half of the target amount so quickly after it was available demonstrates that the Company lives up to its word and is meeting the many milestones that we set out to achieve – and did achieve -- since inception,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “The offering’s success has been very gratifying, and we are deeply appreciative of the many individuals who invested and share our vision of a bright future.”

Worksport management will be disclosing details on plans for new projects as well as details on milestones relating to its conventional product lineup, and new team members in the near future.

Worksport’s Regulation A offering is still open at www.invest.worksport.com – any interested investors are encouraged to participate in this opportunity before it closes. Minimum investment is $500, and all securities purchased are registered and tradeable. Investors have an opportunity to purchase one common share and one 12-month warrant, directly from the Company. Investors are encouraged to view the company’s newest investor presentation at: https://presentation.worksport.com/

Any interested investors or shareholders are also encouraged to follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters on both www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com, to stay up to date on all of the latest news. Worksport will continue to update shareholders, supporters, and investors to maintain the highest level of disclosure and information dissemination as Worksport continues to grow and develop at a very rapid pace.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd., an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com. Currently listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “WKSP.”

Connect with Worksport:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For further information please contact:
Mr. Steven Rossi
CEO & Director
Worksport, Ltd
T: 1-888-554-8789
E: srossi@worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Worksport, Ltd. operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond Worksport, Ltd.’s ’s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Worksport, Ltd. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Worksport Announces raising over US$2,000,000 in Regulation-A Offering to Date. TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) is announcing that, to date, it has now raised over US$2 Million from its Regulation A offering. The offering can remain open until November 2021 but with over …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board