 

Alico, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 4, 2021, before the market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on February 4, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (877) 407-0792 in the United States and (201) 689-8263 from outside of the United States. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, February 18, 2021. Listeners in the United States can dial (844) 512-2921 and International listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13715761.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
(646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com


