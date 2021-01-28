Alico, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 4, 2021, before the market open.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on February 4, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (877) 407-0792 in the United States and (201) 689-8263 from outside of the United States. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, February 18, 2021. Listeners in the United States can dial (844) 512-2921 and International listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13715761.