 

IceCure Announces a $15 Million Private Placement and Intention to Pursue NASDAQ Listing

Upon closing, the company to meet Nasdaq listing requirements without the need to effect a concurrent public offering; funds to enable the company to expand the commercialization of its products in existing and new markets and accelerate development of new products in the coming year

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (TASE: ICCM) (“IceCure” or the “Company”), developer of the next generation cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing without the need for surgery, today announced a private placement of ordinary shares of $15 million at a price per share of NIS 0.533 from three accredited investors, Alpha Capital Anstalt, Clover Wolf and Clover Alpha as well as the controlling shareholder of the Company (“Investors”). Financing is subject to shareholders approval. The Company now plans to list its ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

“We are delighted to announce this financing, which positions IceCure well to advance the development and commercialization of our ProSense cryoablation system,” said Eyal Shamir, IceCure’s CEO. “This is a significant milestone that will enable IceCure to list its shares for trade on NASDAQ without a need to effect a concurrent public offering. We believe a dual listing on the TASE and NASDAQ will increase our visibility with the broader investment community and expand our investor base. We look forward to completing our NASDAQ listing during the second quarter of 2021. Alongside this fundraising being a vote of confidence by our controlling shareholder and new investors in IceCure’s technology and leadership capabilities, it will be pivotal to deliver our business plan and strategy for accelerated global expansion of the ProSense cryoablation system.”

Mr. Shamir added: "Despite the challenges we have faced in the past year following the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made significant progress on all fronts. Commercially, we have received regulatory approvals and signed distribution agreements in various territories, including an expanded strategic distribution agreement with Terumo, traded in Tokyo with a market value of about $30 billion. The company’s sales grew significantly in 2020, generating 2.4 times more sales than in 2019. We expect to sign additional agreements in the future. Clinically, the ICE3 trial on cryoablation and breast cancer conducted in the U.S. is progressing as planned. Interim results are expected to be published later this year."

