 

Hunter Technology Appoints COO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Florian M. Spiegl as the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Following on the Company’s successful transition and financing, Hunter is pleased to continue with strengthening its executive suite. “I am delighted to have Florian on board in this new chapter post-acquisition of the company we spent years building together. He brings a wealth of experience taking products from idea to market based on solid research,” said Alex Medana, Hunter’s CEO.

Dr. Spiegl is an innovator and serial entrepreneur in the financial technology sector with over 15 years of experience.  His corporate career spans strategy consulting with the Boston Consulting Group to asset management with Credit Suisse.  ​

Dr. Spiegl was a co-founder of fintech firm FinFabrik as well as the Hong Kong FinTech Association. He serves on the FinTech Advisory Board of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Dr. Spiegl holds a PhD and a MA in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Vienna.​

The digitalization of the physical oil trading market is inevitable and underway but still unevenly distributed,” said Dr. Spiegl. “It is a formidable opportunity to bring the benefits of this evolution specifically to independent producers. I am very pleased to be part of a strong team that creates real impact in this essential industry.”

About Hunter Technology Corp.
Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.

Seite 1 von 3
Hunter Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hunter Technology Appoints COO VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:05 Uhr
Hunter Technology ernennt COO
14:00 Uhr
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
26.01.21
Hunter Technology ernennt CEO
25.01.21
Hunter Technology Appoints CEO
25.01.21
NEWS RELEASE – HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS CEO
31.12.20
NEWS RELEASE - HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CLOSES FINFABRIK ACQUISITION
31.12.20
News Release - Hunter Technology Closes FinFabrik Acquisition

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
23
Hunter - eine interessante Option ?