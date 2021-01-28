 

Collectors Universe Reminds Shareholders to Receive their Significant Cash Premium by Tendering Shares Ahead of February 3rd Deadline

“Best and Final” Offer of $92.00 per Share Represents an Approximately 32% Premium to Closing Share Price on November 25, 2020

Collectors Universe Board of Directors Unanimously Recommends All Shareholders Tender Shares

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) (“Collectors Universe” or the “Company”), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of collectibles, today reminds all Collectors Universe shareholders to tender their shares into the offer commenced by an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC, (the “Investor Group”). The significant cash premium of $92.00 per share will only be paid if the number of shares tendered into the tender offer together with any shares beneficially owned by the Investor Group equals at least one share more than a majority of all issued and outstanding Company shares. Your decision to tender your shares is very important, and is the only way to help ensure all Collectors Universe shareholders receive this significant premium. The deadline to tender your shares is by end of day Eastern Time on February 3, 2021.

The “best and final” offer is $92.00 per share in cash, representing an approximately 32% premium to Collectors Universe’s unaffected share price on November 25, 2020, the last full trading day before the transaction was announced, and a premium of 18% to the Company’s closing share price on January 19, 2021, the last trading day before the terms of the transaction were amended and restated to reflect the Investor Group’s “best and final” offer.

The Collectors Universe Board of Directors unanimously recommends that all shareholders tender their shares in the tender offer. The recommendation is more completely described in the Schedule 14D-9 previously filed by Collectors Universe with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2020, and subsequent amendments thereto.

SHAREHOLDERS WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW TO TENDER THEIR SHARES SHOULD CONTACT INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED AT (877) 456-3510.

About Collectors Universe
 
Collectors Universe, Inc. is a leading provider of value-added services to the collectibles markets. The Company authenticates and grades collectible coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and memorabilia (“collectibles”). The Company also compiles and publishes authoritative information about United States and world coins, collectible trading cards and sports memorabilia and operates its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and its Expos trade show and conventions business. This information is accessible to collectors and dealers at the Company's website, http://www.collectorsuniverse.com, and is also published in print.

