 

CSW Industrials Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI, or the “Company”) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Friday, February 5, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com/.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until, Friday February 19, 2021. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13715018. The call will also be available for replay via webcast link on the CSWI Investor Relations website.

About CSW Industrials

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration ("HVAC/R") applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com

Investor Relations

Adrianne D. Griffin
Vice President, Investor Relations, & Treasurer
214-489-7113
adrianne.griffin@cswi.com


22.01.21
Whitmore and Shell Lubricants Announce Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture to Provide Industrial Products and Services to North America Rail and United States Mining Customers
15.01.21
CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend