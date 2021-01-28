CSW Industrials Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI, or the “Company”) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Friday, February 5, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com/.