 

Ameritek Ventures Merges With Bozki, Inc., Becomes the Owner of Multiple New Products; One of Them is Augmum, Inc. Augmented Reality Robotic Patent Pending Technology

Augmum Technology uses Glasses and Gloves to remote control Robotic Snake Arms.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), a company focused on developing and launching innovative technology manufacturing products for businesses and governments, announced today its merger with Bozki, Inc., has brought its access to several new products; one of them is Patent Pending Augmum.  Please visit www.augmum.com for more information.

Augmum, Inc., a subsidiary of Ameritek Ventures, Inc., is a glove and glasses augmented reality technology manufacturer using Augmented Reality (AR) technology and Machine Learning Systems (MLS) to control robotic snake arms. Augmum is developing motion-tracking robotic hands, touch-sensing gloves, and virtual-reality glasses using machine learning systems, haptic technology, and augmented technology to control its snake mechanical arms.

Robotic technology is the future

This robotic technology will be operated by virtual reality actual monitoring and accessibility, making the execution of tasks rapid and extremely accurate. Automated technology will replace manual work and eliminate excess workforce. It will enable industries to save on human resources while increasing the output and product quality. Additionally, users will operate the robotic six (6) axis arm, glass, and gloves interface using a remote device.

Augmum is also developing a peer to peer augmented reality system in which a trainer has a pair of gloves and glasses sync to the trainee's pair of gloves and glasses. The Trainer can see what the trainee sees and touches, allowing the trainee to receive remote teaching from a distance. This peer to peer Augmented Reality system will be an excellent tool for retirees who can train new workers from their homes as if they work on the site.

The robot arm can take many roles and will be beneficial to multiple industries. Businesses that produce masses of products and execute heavy tasks can benefit significantly from this robotic technology.

Ameritek Chairman and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley said, "We anticipate the future, bringing the future, here and now. Developing Augmum Technology, different businesses and organizations across industries will benefit from augmented reality technology on a whole other level."

Update on Cleaning up the Balance Sheet

Ameritek is in the process of voiding financing agreements done by the previous management team. If we are successful, we are asking for the court to return shares issuance. Per recent court rulings in different cases as defined of what a dealer is. Per a recent court ruling, if an unregistered dealer completes a transaction, the entity's owners, officers, and directors can be held personally liable. This means Ameritek can collect from the entity and the people who own or manage the company. The process of cleaning up the balance sheet will be completed over some time. The recent rulings provide Ameritek with a path forward to help it grow and move into the future.

