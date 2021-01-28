 

Barrel Energy to Provide Tech Space for Lithium Battery Recycling

globenewswire
28.01.2021   

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Barrel”) (OTC: BRRL) is pleased to provide an update on the company’s recent activities.

The CEO of Barrel Energy Mr. Craig Alford is, at this time, also assisting Altair International Corp. (ATAO: OTC) to develop ATAO’s prized lithium/rare earth and gold assets in Nevada. Mr. Alford was also the founder of American Battery Metals Corp. (ABML:OTCQB). The Chairman of Barrel Energy, Mr. Harp Sangha and Mr. Alford are also the founders of Lithium Now.

Barrel Energy is aware that most analysts see an upcoming bull market for Lithium and other battery raw materials to feed the surging Lithium-ion battery supply chain and has made this is a strategic focus for the company.

Global demand for these key battery materials is expected to rise dramatically over this decade. The outlook for Lithium will outstrip production with global demand for Lithium expected to increase 650% by 2027. Market demand for Lithium has been predicted to be a staggering 470,000mt by 2025. Each 1% increase in new global Electric Vehicles sales could further increase Lithium demand by 70,000mt, nearly representing the total of last year’s annual production of Lithium.

Barrel has recently been in discussions with St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTC: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) (“St-Georges”) a Canadian public company engaged in the development of new Lithium extraction technologies regarding several sites for their Lithium processing technology centers within the southwest U.S.

Barrel is considering location sites with a specific eye toward cost efficiency and process permitting. Access to infrastructure, sufficient power, transport and nearby source material and demand are all factors for project viability. Our lead development site is situated on a roughly 30 acre property that is now zoned for industrial activities located in Nevada just 18.5 miles from the Tesla Gigafactory 1.

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the energy and minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Harp Sangha,
Chairman 
7025952247
Harp@barrelenergyinc.com


