 

New Drug Application Submitted to PMDA in Japan for Somatrogon, to Treat Pediatric Patients with Growth Hormone Deficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced today that its partner, Pfizer Japan Inc., submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in Japan for somatrogon, a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone that is intended to be administered once-weekly for the treatment of pediatric patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD).

This submission is based on the results of the Japan Phase 3 and global Phase 3 clinical studies, conducted in subjects with pediatric GHD, in which the efficacy and safety of somatrogon administered once weekly were compared with GENOTROPIN (somatropin), a recombinant human growth hormone for injection, administered once daily. In both studies, somatrogon showed comparable efficacy to GENOTROPIN for the primary endpoint of annual height velocity at 12 months of treatment. Somatrogon was generally well tolerated in both studies, with comparable safety to that of GENOTROPIN administered once-daily with respect to the types, numbers and severity of the adverse events observed between the treatment arms.

In 2014, Pfizer Inc. and OPKO Health, Inc. entered into a worldwide agreement for the development and commercialization of somatrogon. Under the agreement, OPKO is responsible for conducting the clinical program, and Pfizer is responsible for registering and commercializing the product.

About the Japan Phase 3 Study
The Phase 3 study of somatrogon in 44 treatment-naïve Japanese pre-pubertal children with pediatric GHD was a 12-month, open-label, randomized, active-controlled, parallel-group study of the efficacy and safety of weekly somatrogon compared to recombinant human growth hormone (r-hGH), GENOTROPIN (somatropin) for injection treatment administered once-daily. Eligible patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either once-weekly somatrogon or GENOTROPIN administered once-daily (reference therapy, 0.025 mg/kg/day which is equivalent to 0.175 mg/kg/week). To obtain pharmacokinetic information of three different weekly doses in Japanese pediatric GHD patients, somatrogon treated patients received 0.25 mg/kg/week for 2 weeks, followed by 0.48 mg/kg/week for 2 weeks followed by 0.66 mg/kg/week for the remaining 46 weeks. Somatrogon was administered subcutaneously using a single patient use, multi-dose, disposable, pre-filled pen, the same pen used in the global study, while GENOTROPIN was administered using approved commercial products in Japan.

Seite 1 von 3
Opko Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Drug Application Submitted to PMDA in Japan for Somatrogon, to Treat Pediatric Patients with Growth Hormone Deficiency MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced today that its partner, Pfizer Japan Inc., submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in Japan for somatrogon, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
OPKO Health to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
01.01.21
3 Top-Aktien, die zu unter 5 Dollar pro Aktie gehandelt werden

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:51 Uhr
2.618
Opko Health - Der nächste Blockbuster