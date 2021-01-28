 

Terra Firma Capital Corporation Launches US$37.5 Million Debt Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Terra Firma to co-invest US$3.375 million in the fund 

First fund in a series of future funds

All amounts are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V: TII) ("Terra Firma" or the "Company"), a real estate finance company, today announced the formation and launch of its first debt fund targeted for financing residential land and lot inventory for developers and landowners in the growing and vibrant U.S. housing market. The $37.5 million fund is comprised of $32.5 million of equity and $5.0 million of debt and is part of a series of anticipated funds to be created in the future. Terra Firma will co-invest $3.375 million of equity in this first debt fund. The fund is fully subscribed.

"The debt fund is a natural evolution of our loan syndication activity. To date, Terra Firma has raised over $400 million from a network of private investors on a deal-by-deal basis. The objective of this new initiative is to continue to offer investment opportunities to our private investors through a fund structure that affords a more efficient mode of investment coupled with the benefits of diversification of their holdings and duration of their investments. Furthermore, the fund offers private investors the ability to earn higher returns due to a modest level of leverage through its line of credit," said Y. Dov Meyer, Executive Chairman of Terra Firma Capital Corporation. "In the future, we plan on growing our private capital through subsequent funds, including funds dedicated to different loan products and strategies, depending on market conditions and investor demand."

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full service, publicly traded real estate finance company that provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and throughout the United States. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity and transparency. For further information please visit Terra Firma's website at www.tfcc.ca.

Seite 1 von 2
Terra Firma Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terra Firma Capital Corporation Launches US$37.5 Million Debt Fund Terra Firma to co-invest US$3.375 million in the fund  First fund in a series of future funds All amounts are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Terra Firma Capital Corporation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board