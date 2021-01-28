 

Iteris Launches ClearMobility Cloud to Drive Breakthrough Innovations in Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the launch of its new open-architecture cloud framework for smart mobility infrastructure management, the ClearMobility Cloud.

Iteris Launches ClearMobility Cloud to Drive Breakthrough Innovations in Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

The ClearMobility Cloud’s mobility data management engine, application programming interface (API) framework and microservices ecosystem provide standardized data ingestion, cleansing and analytics, as well as authentication and security for each component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform. The ClearMobility Platform includes market-leading software applications, smart sensors, and managed services that complement the company’s specialized consulting and advisory services.

The ClearMobility Cloud’s mobility data management engine ingests essential mobility data, including in-vehicle sensor data from millions of connected vehicles and rich contextual information from Iteris’ market-leading smart sensors deployed at intersections across North America. Iteris publishes these valuable data sets to our portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) based mobility intelligence solutions to help commercial entities understand mobility, and enable transportation agencies to improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of mobility. By leveraging cloud storage from leading industry partners, Iteris provides proven, scalable and safe solutions to securely store and process data that are critical to mobility infrastructure management.

The initial release of the ClearMobility Cloud includes a unified portal that enables users to access multiple Iteris software applications for easy navigation between modules within Iteris’ ClearGuide transportation performance measures solution. The release also facilitates integration between ClearGuide and the IRIS open-source Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). The ClearMobility Cloud’s standardized data architecture enables ClearGuide to provide real-time travel time data to IRIS for the automatic update of variable message signs (VMS) through work zones, as well as overlay VMSs on ClearGuide’s real-time maps. Integrations with other third-party systems are planned for future ClearMobility Cloud releases. Additionally, subsequent releases of the ClearMobility Cloud will provide further capabilities to support Iteris’ growing portfolio of process virtualization offers, as well as enhance the company’s smart mobility infrastructure management solutions for various commercial sectors.

