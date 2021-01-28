 

Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Only three weeks into the new year, and stock trading volumes are "through the roof," reports a Jan. 22 CNBC article , titled "Trading Volume Is Up from 2020′S Breakneck Pace as Retail Investors Jump In." The article continues: "It's not just equity prices that are hitting new highs in 2021. Trading volumes for stocks and options are at records as well. Much of it is being driven by retail investors, who are continuing the high level of engagement that began in 2020." January volumes are up 92% from last year and up 33% just since December. Evidence points to increased retail trading as the primary impetus in the record-setting increase in volume with much of the real volume increase coming from little-known names in the small cap market. Electronic brokers are hitting new highs as investment markets become more retail driven, and independent investors are making marks in their own portfolios. This new dynamic puts new pressure on public companies to effectively connect with these investors and manage public interaction. But managing the transition to a retail base of investors is easier said than done. Pioneering fintech company SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) (SRAX Profile) is changing the dynamic between public companies and shareholders, establishing a new paradigm and perhaps even a new market. Through SRAX's premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage both current and potential investors across multiple marketing channels. This provides new untapped arenas for public companies to interact with current and potential future shareholders. Investor interactions and analytics markets have spawned a huge industry. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5-billion global fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers, and corporate issuers. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to 80% of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Some companies such as Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global kids media company, and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), which provides disruptive fintech solutions, have both seen exponential growth that likely was impelled by the new dynamic of retail driven markets.

