HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “HarborOne”) (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $17.6 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $11.9 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the preceding quarter and $4.3 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $44.8 million, or $0.82 per basic and diluted share, compared to $18.3 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 reflect charges of $1.7 million and $19.6 million, respectively, to the provision for loan losses and $47,000 and $1.8 million, respectively, to non-interest expense related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Record EPS with net income of $17.6 million

Allowance for loan loss at 1.59% of loans and 1.64% of loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans

Mortgage banking income grew to $31.9 million, or 145.6% as compared to the fourth quarter 2019

Net interest margin expanded 13 basis points to 3.22%

Return on average assets was 1.61% and return on average equity was 10.13%

Continued commercial loan growth providing expanded commercial deposit growth

Deposit growth of $140.3 million, or 4.2%, with improved cost of funds and favorable mix

“We’re pleased that the momentum we had in Q3 continued into Q4. It’s a testament to the tremendous teamwork and commitment to our customers during a very challenging time,” said James Blake, CEO. “While the pandemic presented both personal and professional challenges for most of us, it forced us to rethink many aspects of our business. As a result we will be a better company moving forward,” added Joseph Casey, President and COO. “We’re very focused on continuing to deliver a tremendous customer experience.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest and dividend income was $32.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, up $1.6 million, or 5.1%, from $31.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and up $4.5 million, or 15.6%, from $28.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The tax equivalent interest rate spread and net interest margin were 3.03% and 3.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 2.87% and 3.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and 2.70% and 3.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The improvement in net interest margin was largely driven by the decrease in deposit rates. The recognition of origination fees on U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans contributed to improved margins in the fourth quarter of 2020. It is expected that interest rates will remain low and that the economic environment will continue to be volatile as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is realized.

The components of the quarter over quarter increase in net interest and dividend income reflected an increase of $673,000, or 1.8%, in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $909,000, or 15.5%, in total interest expense. The increase in total interest and dividend income primarily reflected an increase of $29.4 million in average earning assets and a 4 basis point increase in the yield. The yield on loans was 4.00% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, up from 3.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 include the recognition of deferred fees on Paycheck Protection Program loans in the amount of $1.3 million and $653,000, respectively. Interest on loans in the fourth quarter included $1.4 million in accretion income from the fair value discount on loans acquired from Coastway Bancorp, Inc. (“Coastway”) and $244,000 in prepayment penalties on commercial loans. Accretion income and prepayment penalties in the preceding quarter were $1.6 million and $140,000, respectively.

The decrease in total interest expense primarily reflected a decrease in interest rates, resulting in an 11 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The mix of deposits continues to shift as customers move to more liquid options. The average balance of certificates of deposit accounts decreased quarter over quarter by $34.1 million, while the savings account average balance increased $71.0 million from the preceding quarter. Average FHLB advances decreased $30.0 million as the need for short-term borrowed funds diminished, and the cost of borrowed funds remained flat, resulting in a decrease of $164,000 in interest expense on FHLB borrowings.

The increase in net interest and dividend income from the prior year quarter reflected a decrease of $6.4 million, or 56.4%, in total interest expense, partially offset by a $2.0 million, or 5.0%, decrease in total interest and dividend income. The decreases reflect offsetting rate and volume changes in both interest-bearing assets and liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 94 basis points while the average balance increased $140.0 million. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 61 basis points while the average balance increased $396.1 million.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased $7.3 million, or 16.4%, to $37.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from $44.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Record-breaking mortgage demand spurred by low mortgage rates continued to provide higher than usual mortgage origination activity and other mortgage banking income for HarborOne Mortgage, LLC. The $813.2 million in mortgage loan closings resulted in a gain on loan sales of $28.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $34.1 million for the preceding quarter. Other mortgage banking income increased $395,000. Residential mortgage loan payoffs resulted in accelerated amortization of mortgage servicing rights in the amount of $1.4 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity rate increased 24 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in a $366,000 increase in fair value of mortgage servicing rights. The fair value of the mortgage servicing rights decreased $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The low interest rate environment spurred increased purchase and refinance activity during the year, continuing into the first quarter of 2021 with a locked residential mortgage pipeline at December 31, 2020 of $485.4 million; however, seasonality, economic uncertainty and increased unemployment rates may have a negative impact on mortgage loan originations in the future.

Total noninterest income increased $19.0 million, or 105.0%, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to an $18.9 million, or 145.6%, increase in mortgage banking income primarily driven by volume. The 2019 quarterly results also include a write down to fair value of the former Coastway corporate office in Warwick, Rhode Island, which was sold during 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expenses were $41.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 9.4%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily driven by a $2.7 million decrease in compensation and benefits, a $926,000 decrease in other expenses, a $346,000 decrease in loan expense, and a $206,000 decrease in professional fees. The decrease in compensation and benefits reflects timing of accruals for incentive programs and severance payments paid in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the staff realignment. The decrease in other expenses reflects a $196,000 decrease in foreclosed asset expense and a $123,000 decrease in amortization of core deposit intangibles. Other expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 also included a write off of $217,000 for fixed assets. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, pandemic expenses, which are also included in other expenses, amounted to $47,000 compared to $71,000 in the preceding quarter. Due to the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, we may continue to have additional expenses for personnel, cleaning, and other initiatives to support our employees and customers.

Total noninterest expenses increased $2.7 million, or 7.0%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Compensation and benefits increased $3.4 million and loan expenses increased $950,000, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in professional fees and a $777,000 decrease in other expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits and loan expenses primarily reflected the increased volume of residential real estate mortgage originations. The decrease in professional fees reflects $712,000 in consulting fees recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 for the review of filings effected by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act and no such expense in 2020. The decrease in other expenses reflects a decrease in the Board of Director’s equity award expense of $361,000, as original grants were fully vested in the third quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Provision

The effective tax rate was 15.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 27.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 33.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was impacted by a 2016 federal tax refund of $1.9 million recognized on the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $7.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $55.4 million, or 1.59%, of total loans at December 31, 2020, compared to $49.2 million, or 1.40%, of total loans at September 30, 2020 and $24.1 million, or 0.76%, of total loans at December 31, 2019. Changes in the provision for loan losses are based on management’s assessment of loan portfolio growth and composition changes, historical charge off trends, and ongoing evaluation of credit quality and current economic conditions.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 included adjustments for our quarterly analysis of our historical and peer loss experience rates, commercial real estate loan growth, and a $1.7 million provision directly related to the estimate of inherent losses resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current period allowance for loan losses reflects an additional provision expense and charge-off in the amount of $937,000 related to two non-performing commercial loans that were transferred out of portfolio and subsequently sold during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 included adjustments for our quarterly analysis of our historical and peer loss experience rates, commercial real estate loan growth, and a $10.7 million provision directly related to the estimate of inherent losses resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 primarily reflected commercial real estate loan growth and overall credit quality indicators.

In estimating the provision for the COVID-19 pandemic, management considered economic factors, including unemployment rates and the interest rate environment, the volume and dollar amount of requests for payment deferrals, the loan risk profile of each loan type, and whether the loans were purchased. An additional 10 basis points of provisions were provided to the commercial loan categories for the three months ended December 31, 2020, amounting to $1.7 million. No additional provisions specific to COVID-19 were provided for the residential real estate or consumer loan portfolios in the fourth quarter.

Management continues to evaluate our loan portfolio, particularly the commercial loan portfolio, in light of the expected decrease in economic activity, the mitigating effects of government stimulus, and loan modification efforts designed to limit the long term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our commercial loan portfolio is diversified across many sectors and is largely secured by commercial real estate loans, which make up 73.3% of the total commercial loan portfolio. Initial assessments of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commercial loan portfolio have been focused on sectors that have experienced a direct impact. Management has identified six sectors as the most susceptible to immediate increased credit risk: retail, office space, hotels, health and social services, restaurants, and recreation. The total loan portfolio of the six commercial sectors identified as at risk totaled $948.5 million, which represents 44.8% of the commercial loan portfolio. The at-risk sectors include $735.7 million in commercial real estate loans, $184.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $28.2 million in commercial construction loans.

As of December 31, 2020, the retail sector was $261.8 million, or 12.4% of total commercial loans, and included $219.8 million in commercial real estate loans, $28.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $13.4 million in commercial construction loans. U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans included in this sector totaled $4.5 million. We have provided deferrals for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $46.7 million. We originated $4.5 million loans during the fourth quarter that are within the retail sector. The new loans are supported by leases to credit-related tenants such as pharmacy and grocery stores, which have been essential businesses during the pandemic.

As of December 31, 2020, the office space sector was $210.3 million, or 9.9% of total commercial loans, and included $193.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $16.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $854,000 in commercial construction loans. We provided deferrals for loans in the sector with outstanding principal balances of $13.4 million. No Paycheck Protection Program loans were originated in this sector. We originated $2.0 million loans during the fourth quarter that are within the office space sector.

As of December 31, 2020, the hotel sector was $201.0 million, or 9.5% of total commercial loans, and included $190.3 million in commercial real estate loans, $2.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $8.0 million in commercial construction loans. Paycheck Protection Program loans included in the sector totaled $444,000. We have provided deferrals for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $120.4 million, $93.8 million that have expired deferral periods and are paying as agreed, and $254,000 that have expired deferral periods and are greater than 30 days delinquent. In addition, we have provided other relief for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $81,000. At December 31, 2020, nonperforming loans included in the hotel sector amount to $12.2 million. The increase from the third quarter reflects one loan that amounted to $9.0 million that is on nonaccrual and is considered impaired. This loan’s deferral period expires in the second quarter of 2021, however it was determined in the fourth quarter that weaknesses in the credit warranted a downgrade to substandard and nonaccrual status. A specific reserve of $1.8 million has been allocated to this loan. We originated $6.1 million loans during the fourth quarter that are within the hotel sector.

The health and social services sector amounted to $199.3 million, or 9.4% of total commercial loans, as of December 31, 2020 and included $107.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $90.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $1.0 million in commercial construction loans. Paycheck Protection Program loans included in the sector totaled $36.2 million, and we have provided deferrals for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $12.6 million. We originated $14.3 million loans during the fourth quarter that are within this sector. The loans originated in the fourth quarter were generally owner occupied commercial real estate supported by stable and diverse medical practices.

As of December 31, 2020, the restaurant sector amounted to $55.0 million, or 2.6% of total commercial loans, including $7.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. We provided deferrals for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $13.5 million. The recreation sector amounted to $21.3 million, or 1.0% of total commercial loans, including $1.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. We provided deferrals for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $15.7 million. During the fourth quarter two non-performing loans that were included in the recreation sector in previous quarters, with a recorded investment of $10.9 million, were sold and a charge off of $937,000 was recorded.

We provided access to the Paycheck Protection Program to both our existing customers and new customers, to ensure small businesses in our communities have access to this important lifeline for their businesses. As of December 31, 2020, Paycheck Protection Program loans amounted to $126.5 million. As of December 31, 2020, there was $2.7 million in deferred processing fee income that will be recognized over the life of the loans.

We are also working with commercial loan customers that may need payment deferrals or other accommodations to keep their loans out of default through the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 31, 2020, we have provided 171 payment deferrals on commercial loans with a total principal balance of $295.3 million, or 14.0%, of total commercial loans, of which $222.2 million are loans included in an at risk sector. As of December 31, 2020, 90.8% of the commercial deferrals have expired and the borrower is making payments as agreed, 0.09% of the commercial deferrals have expired and the borrower is delinquent, and 9.1% are in active deferral period. The active commercial deferrals expire during 2021. We have also provided $4.6 million loans with other accommodations. We continue to consider requests for additional deferrals or new deferrals at December 31, 2020 for commercial credits.

The residential loan and consumer loan portfolios have not experienced significant credit quality deterioration as of December 31, 2020; however, the continuing impact and uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic may result in increases in delinquencies, charge offs and loan modifications in these portfolios through the remainder of 2021. As of December 31, 2020, we had provided 172 payment deferrals on residential mortgage loans with a total principal balance of $51.9 million, or 4.7% of total residential loans, of which 86.1% of the deferrals have expired and are paying as agreed and 5.4% are in active deferral periods. We had 495 payment deferrals on consumer loans with a total principal balance of $11.6 million, or 4.2%, of total consumer loans, of which 93.5% of the deferrals have expired and are paying as agreed. Requests for additional extensions on residential mortgage loans and consumer loans were not significant as of December 31, 2020.

Net charge offs totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, or 0.16% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, compared to $338,000, or 0.04% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $235,000, or 0.03% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net charge offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 include a charge off in the amount of $937,000 recorded on the sale of two nonperforming commercial loans.

Total nonperforming assets were $34.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $41.0 million at September 30, 2020 and $31.0 million at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.77% at December 31, 2020, 0.93% at September 30, 2020, and 0.76% at December 31, 2019. The decrease from the preceding quarter is primarily due to the two commercial loans noted above that were sold and amounted to $10.9 million.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $55.3 million, or 1.2%, to $4.48 billion at December 31, 2020 from $4.43 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase primarily reflects an increase of $65.8 million in short-term investments and an $18.2 million increase in loans held for sale, partially offset by a $27.4 million decrease in net loans.

Net loans decreased $27.4 million, or 0.08%, to $3.44 billion at December 31, 2020 from $3.47 billion at September 30, 2020. The net decrease in loans for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to decreases in commercial construction loans of $112.6 million, commercial and industrial loans of $15.7 million, consumer loans of $38.9 million and residential real estate loans of $25.1 million, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans of $171.2 million. The changes in commercial real estate loans and commercial construction loans reflect $79.2 million of commercial construction loans that converted to commercial real estate loans at the end of the construction phase. Additionally, two non-performing commercial construction loans with a net book value of $10.9 million were sold at a loss of $937,000. The allowance for loan losses increased $6.2 million, or 12.5% to $55.4 million at December 31, 2020 from $49.2 million at September 30, 2020 as provisions continue to be made in response to portfolio risks as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Total deposits increased $140.3 million, or 4.2%, to $3.51 billion at December 31, 2020 from $3.37 billion at September 30, 2020. Compared to the prior quarter, non-certificate accounts increased $193.9 million and term certificate accounts decreased $53.6 million. FHLB borrowings decreased $87.0 million, or 36.9%, to $149.1 million at December 31, 2020 from $236.1 million at September 30, 2020.

Total stockholders’ equity was $696.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $694.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $665.8 million at December 31, 2019. The Company adopted a share repurchase program on September 3, 2020 to repurchase up to approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares and repurchased 1,533,500 shares in the fourth quarter of 2020 recorded in treasury stock on the balance sheet. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 14.11% at December 31, 2020, 14.23% at September 30, 2020, and 14.81% at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the Company and the Bank had strong capital positions and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey and Florida and is licensed to lend in four additional states.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in customer behavior; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; increases in loan default and charge off rates; decreases in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; fluctuations in real estate values; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10‑K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of the tax equivalent basis for yields, the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 31,777 $ 29,180 $ 30,355 $ 35,264 $ 24,464 Short-term investments 174,093 108,338 218,617 200,156 187,152 Total cash and cash equivalents 205,870 137,518 248,972 235,420 211,616 Securities available for sale, at fair value 276,498 280,308 262,710 249,789 239,473 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost — — — — 26,372 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,738 11,631 15,786 13,530 17,121 Asset held for sale — — 8,536 8,536 8,536 Loans held for sale, at fair value 208,612 190,373 158,898 118,316 110,552 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,551,265 1,380,071 1,317,145 1,211,435 1,168,412 Commercial construction 99,331 211,953 194,549 160,993 153,907 Commercial and industrial 464,393 480,129 456,192 317,559 306,282 Total commercial loans 2,114,989 2,072,153 1,967,886 1,689,987 1,628,601 Residential real estate 1,105,823 1,130,935 1,151,606 1,102,639 1,107,076 Consumer 273,830 312,743 354,530 391,244 435,881 Loans 3,494,642 3,515,831 3,474,022 3,183,870 3,171,558 Less: Allowance for loan losses (55,395) (49,223) (36,107) (26,389) (24,060) Net loans 3,439,247 3,466,608 3,437,915 3,157,481 3,147,498 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 24,833 20,159 16,127 13,207 17,150 Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Other intangible assets 4,370 4,694 5,141 5,588 6,035 Other assets 245,645 247,226 241,019 229,537 204,766 Total assets $ 4,483,615 $ 4,428,319 $ 4,464,906 $ 4,101,206 $ 4,058,921 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposit accounts $ 689,672 $ 650,336 $ 642,971 $ 439,793 $ 406,403 NOW accounts 218,584 202,020 199,400 174,971 165,877 Regular savings and club accounts 998,994 912,017 876,753 744,564 626,685 Money market deposit accounts 866,661 815,644 831,653 809,622 856,830 Term certificate accounts 732,298 785,871 757,897 852,274 887,078 Total deposits 3,506,209 3,365,888 3,308,674 3,021,224 2,942,873 Short-term borrowed funds 35,000 95,000 200,000 104,000 183,000 Long-term borrowed funds 114,097 141,106 141,114 181,123 171,132 Subordinated debt 34,033 34,002 33,970 33,938 33,907 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 97,962 98,220 96,693 85,782 62,215 Total liabilities 3,787,301 3,734,216 3,780,451 3,426,067 3,393,127 Common stock 584 584 584 584 584 Additional paid-in capital 464,176 463,531 462,881 461,616 460,232 Unearned compensation - ESOP (31,299) (31,759) (32,218) (32,678) (33,137) Retained earnings 277,312 261,304 251,032 242,080 237,356 Treasury stock (16,644) (1,333) (721) (721) (721) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,185 1,776 2,897 4,258 1,480 Total stockholders' equity 696,314 694,103 684,455 675,139 665,794 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,483,615 $ 4,428,319 $ 4,464,906 $ 4,101,206 $ 4,058,921

Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 35,274 $ 34,496 $ 33,970 $ 34,025 $ 36,195 Interest on loans held for sale 1,267 1,060 988 577 1,120 Interest on securities 1,064 1,317 1,424 1,808 1,580 Other interest and dividend income 115 175 239 759 828 Total interest and dividend income 37,720 37,048 36,621 37,169 39,723 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 3,775 4,520 5,805 8,693 9,480 Interest on FHLB borrowings 671 835 845 1,253 1,385 Interest on subordinated debentures 524 524 524 523 524 Total interest expense 4,970 5,879 7,174 10,469 11,389 Net interest and dividend income 32,750 31,169 29,447 26,700 28,334 Provision for loan losses 7,608 13,454 10,004 3,749 1,251 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for loan losses 25,142 17,715 19,443 22,951 27,083 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 28,274 34,055 30,862 12,278 9,471 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (1,041) (193) (1,111) (4,387) 625 Other 4,676 4,281 4,110 2,571 2,894 Total mortgage banking income 31,909 38,143 33,861 10,462 12,990 Deposit account fees 3,667 3,451 2,969 3,931 4,274 Income on retirement plan annuities 106 104 103 101 102 Loss on asset held for sale — — — — (482) Gain on sale and call of securities, net — — 8 2,525 — Bank-owned life insurance income 550 560 554 551 343 Other income 949 2,203 1,143 1,296 912 Total noninterest income 37,181 44,461 38,638 18,866 18,139 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 27,122 29,839 27,469 21,185 23,719 Occupancy and equipment 4,545 4,581 4,152 4,563 4,366 Data processing 2,235 2,119 2,277 2,180 2,251 Loan expense 2,843 3,189 2,763 1,481 1,893 Marketing 640 817 1,057 876 771 Professional fees 1,252 1,458 1,518 1,228 2,470 Deposit insurance 320 310 279 271 5 Other expenses 2,483 3,409 4,323 3,604 3,260 Total noninterest expenses 41,440 45,722 43,838 35,388 38,735 Income before income taxes 20,883 16,454 14,243 6,429 6,487 Income tax provision 3,283 4,561 3,668 1,705 2,180 Net income $ 17,600 $ 11,893 $ 10,575 $ 4,724 $ 4,307 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 53,947,868 54,465,339 54,450,146 54,392,465 54,208,629 Diluted 53,973,737 54,465,339 54,450,146 54,392,465 54,209,182

For the Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 137,765 $ 142,228 $ (4,463) (3.1) % Interest on loans held for sale 3,892 2,767 1,125 40.7 Interest on securities 5,613 6,819 (1,206) (17.7) Other interest and dividend income 1,288 2,970 (1,682) (56.6) Total interest and dividend income 148,558 154,784 (6,226) (4.0) Interest expense: Interest on deposits 22,793 37,057 (14,264) (38.5) Interest on FHLB borrowings 3,604 6,588 (2,984) (45.3) Interest on subordinated debentures 2,095 2,077 18 0.9 Total interest expense 28,492 45,722 (17,230) (37.7) Net interest and dividend income 120,066 109,062 11,004 10.1 Provision for loan losses 34,815 4,747 30,068 633.4 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for loan losses 85,251 104,315 (19,064) (18.3) Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 105,469 33,557 71,912 214.3 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (6,732) (6,241) (491) (7.9) Other 15,638 10,336 5,302 51.3 Total mortgage banking income 114,375 37,652 76,723 203.8 Deposit account fees 14,018 16,294 (2,276) (14.0) Income on retirement plan annuities 414 402 12 3.0 Loss on disposal of asset held for sale — (482) 482 100.0 Gain on sale and call of securities, net 2,533 1,344 1,189 88.5 Bank-owned life insurance income 2,215 1,105 1,110 100.5 Other income 5,591 4,657 934 20.1 Total noninterest income 139,146 60,972 78,174 128.2 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 105,615 86,787 18,828 21.7 Occupancy and equipment 17,841 17,396 445 2.6 Data processing 8,811 8,692 119 1.4 Loan expense 10,276 6,202 4,074 65.7 Marketing 3,390 3,705 (315) (8.5) Professional fees 5,456 5,689 (233) (4.1) Deposit insurance 1,180 1,035 145 14.0 Other expenses 13,819 13,105 714 5.4 Total noninterest expenses 166,388 142,611 23,777 16.7 Income before income taxes 58,009 22,676 35,333 155.8 Income tax provision 13,217 4,408 8,809 199.8 Net income $ 44,792 $ 18,268 $ 26,524 145.2 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,313,368 55,731,637 Diluted 54,319,835 55,731,776

Quarters Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost(6) Balance Interest Cost(6) Balance Interest Cost(6) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 271,511 $ 1,064 1.56 % $ 269,477 $ 1,319 1.95 % $ 236,828 $ 1,595 2.67 % Other interest-earning assets 84,969 115 0.54 121,384 175 0.57 159,211 828 2.06 Loans held for sale 178,980 1,267 2.82 139,418 1,060 3.02 115,699 1,120 3.84 Loans Commercial loans (2) 2,112,377 20,823 3.92 2,017,492 19,066 3.76 1,591,187 19,230 4.79 Residential real estate loans (2) 1,106,286 11,242 4.04 1,135,947 11,833 4.14 1,105,026 12,284 4.41 Consumer loans (2) 292,665 3,209 4.36 333,623 3,597 4.29 442,689 4,681 4.19 Total loans 3,511,328 35,274 4.00 3,487,062 34,496 3.94 3,138,902 36,195 4.57 Total interest-earning assets 4,046,788 37,720 3.71 4,017,341 37,050 3.67 3,650,640 39,738 4.32 Noninterest-earning assets 317,663 333,444 288,558 Total assets $ 4,364,451 $ 4,350,785 $ 3,939,198 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 968,766 621 0.26 $ 897,751 589 0.26 $ 616,008 1,202 0.77 NOW accounts 205,845 40 0.08 199,982 39 0.08 142,505 28 0.08 Money market accounts 840,674 710 0.34 825,732 745 0.36 867,066 3,109 1.42 Certificates of deposit 649,919 2,206 1.35 684,002 2,895 1.68 811,199 4,725 2.31 Brokered deposits 109,788 198 0.72 139,887 252 0.72 69,035 416 2.39 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,774,992 3,775 0.54 2,747,354 4,520 0.65 2,505,813 9,480 1.50 FHLB advances 119,763 671 2.23 149,750 835 2.22 249,102 1,385 2.21 Subordinated debentures 34,015 524 6.13 33,983 524 6.13 33,887 524 6.13 Total borrowings 153,778 1,195 3.09 183,733 1,359 2.94 282,989 1,909 2.68 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,928,770 4,970 0.68 2,931,087 5,879 0.80 2,788,802 11,389 1.62 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 656,227 641,353 433,478 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 84,387 89,319 54,022 Total liabilities 3,669,384 3,661,759 3,276,302 Total equity 695,067 689,026 662,896 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,364,451 $ 4,350,785 $ 3,939,198 Tax equivalent net interest income 32,750 31,171 28,349 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (3) 3.03 % 2.87 % 2.70 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment — 2 15 Net interest income as reported $ 32,750 $ 31,169 $ 28,334 Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 1,118,018 $ 1,086,254 $ 861,838 Net interest margin (5) 3.22 % 3.09 % 3.08 % Tax equivalent effect — — — Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.22 % 3.09 % 3.08 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 138.17 % 137.06 % 130.90 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 3,431,219 $ 3,775 $ 3,388,707 $ 4,520 $ 2,939,291 $ 9,480 Cost of total deposits 0.44 % 0.53 % 1.28 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 3,584,997 $ 4,970 $ 3,572,440 $ 5,879 $ 3,222,280 $ 11,389 Cost of total funding liabilities 0.55 % 0.65 % 1.40 % (1) Includes securities available for sale, except for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which also includes securities held to maturity. Interest income from tax exempt securities is computed on a taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters presented. The yield on investments before tax equivalent adjustments for the quarters presented were 1.56%, 1.95%, and 2.64%, respectively. (2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.

Years Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 264,196 $ 5,635 2.13 % $ 245,021 $ 6,923 2.83 % Other interest-earning assets 153,676 1,288 0.84 102,810 2,970 2.89 Loans held for sale 124,936 3,892 3.12 67,136 2,767 4.12 Loans Commercial loans (2) 1,913,304 76,208 3.98 1,483,439 74,085 4.99 Residential real estate loans (2) 1,116,601 46,430 4.16 1,115,616 49,459 4.43 Consumer loans (2) 353,412 15,127 4.28 460,625 18,684 4.06 Total loans 3,383,317 137,765 4.07 3,059,680 142,228 4.65 Total interest-earning assets 3,926,125 148,580 3.78 3,474,647 154,888 4.46 Noninterest-earning assets 324,942 270,441 Total assets $ 4,251,067 $ 3,745,088 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 849,239 3,342 0.39 $ 548,746 3,032 0.55 NOW accounts 188,103 143 0.08 139,851 104 0.07 Money market accounts 832,131 5,245 0.63 853,743 12,670 1.48 Certificates of deposit 714,628 12,930 1.81 811,089 18,880 2.33 Brokered deposits 102,265 1,133 1.11 97,613 2,371 2.43 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,686,366 22,793 0.85 2,451,042 37,057 1.51 FHLB advances 192,059 3,604 1.88 286,156 6,588 2.30 Subordinated debentures 33,967 2,095 6.17 33,848 2,077 6.14 Total borrowings 226,026 5,699 2.52 320,004 8,665 2.71 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,912,392 28,492 0.98 2,771,046 45,722 1.65 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 576,128 443,570 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 78,602 51,946 Total liabilities 3,567,122 3,266,562 Total equity 683,945 478,526 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,251,067 $ 3,745,088 Tax equivalent net interest income 120,088 109,166 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (3) 2.80 % 2.81 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 22 104 Net interest income as reported $ 120,066 $ 109,062 Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 1,013,733 $ 703,601 Net interest margin (5) 3.06 % 3.14 % Tax equivalent effect — — Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.06 % 3.14 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.81 % 125.39 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 3,262,494 $ 22,793 $ 2,894,612 $ 37,057 Cost of total deposits 0.70 % 1.28 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 3,488,520 $ 28,492 $ 3,214,616 $ 45,722 Cost of total funding liabilities 0.82 % 1.42 % (1) Includes securities available for sale for the year ended December 31, 2020 and securities available for sale and securities held to maturity for the year ended December 31, 2019. Interest income from tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. The yield on investments before tax equivalent adjustments was 2.12% and 2.78% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Average Balances - Trend - Quarters Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 271,511 $ 269,477 $ 240,025 $ 275,632 $ 236,828 Other interest-earning assets 84,969 121,384 222,840 186,619 159,211 Loans held for sale 178,980 139,418 119,047 61,548 115,699 Loans Commercial loans (2) 2,112,377 2,017,492 1,872,349 1,647,667 1,591,188 Residential real estate loans (2) 1,106,286 1,135,947 1,123,896 1,100,177 1,105,025 Consumer loans (2) 292,665 333,623 372,929 415,317 442,689 Total loans 3,511,328 3,487,062 3,369,174 3,163,161 3,138,902 Total interest-earning assets 4,046,788 4,017,341 3,951,086 3,686,960 3,650,640 Noninterest-earning assets 317,663 333,444 334,452 314,193 288,558 Total assets $ 4,364,451 $ 4,350,785 $ 4,285,538 $ 4,001,153 $ 3,939,198 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 968,766 $ 897,751 $ 842,560 $ 686,031 $ 616,008 NOW accounts 205,845 199,982 187,560 158,702 142,505 Money market accounts 840,674 825,732 826,939 835,154 867,066 Certificates of deposit 649,919 684,002 730,756 794,883 811,199 Brokered deposits 109,788 139,887 66,701 92,189 69,035 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,774,992 2,747,354 2,654,516 2,566,959 2,505,813 FHLB advances 119,763 149,750 258,679 241,302 249,102 Subordinated debentures 34,015 33,983 33,951 33,919 33,887 Total borrowings 153,778 183,733 292,630 275,221 282,989 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,928,770 2,931,087 2,947,146 2,842,180 2,788,802 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 656,227 641,353 585,715 419,620 433,478 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 84,387 89,319 72,808 67,714 54,022 Total liabilities 3,669,384 3,661,759 3,605,669 3,329,514 3,276,302 Total equity 695,067 689,026 679,869 671,639 662,896 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,364,451 $ 4,350,785 $ 4,285,538 $ 4,001,153 $ 3,939,198 Annualized Yield Trend - Quarters Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) 1.56 % 1.95 % 2.40 % 2.66 % 2.67 % Other interest-earning assets 0.54 % 0.57 % 0.43 % 1.64 % 2.06 % Loans held for sale 2.82 % 3.02 % 3.34 % 3.77 % 3.84 % Commercial loans (2) 3.92 % 3.76 % 3.91 % 4.42 % 4.79 % Residential real estate loans (2) 4.04 % 4.14 % 4.23 % 4.22 % 4.41 % Consumer loans (2) 4.36 % 4.29 % 4.27 % 4.22 % 4.20 % Total loans 4.00 % 3.94 % 4.06 % 4.33 % 4.58 % Total interest-earning assets 3.71 % 3.67 % 3.73 % 4.06 % 4.32 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.40 % 0.76 % 0.77 % NOW accounts 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Money market accounts 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.59 % 1.24 % 1.42 % Certificates of deposit 1.35 % 1.68 % 1.91 % 2.20 % 2.31 % Brokered deposits 0.72 % 0.72 % 1.56 % 1.85 % 2.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.54 % 0.65 % 0.88 % 1.36 % 1.50 % FHLB advances 2.23 % 2.22 % 1.31 % 2.09 % 2.21 % Subordinated debentures 6.13 % 6.13 % 6.21 % 6.20 % 6.13 % Total borrowings 3.09 % 2.94 % 1.88 % 2.60 % 2.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.68 % 0.80 % 0.98 % 1.48 % 1.62 % (1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Performance Ratios (annualized): 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.61 % 1.09 % 0.99 % 0.47 % 0.44 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 10.13 % 6.90 % 6.22 % 2.81 % 2.60 % Total noninterest expense $ 41,440 $ 45,722 $ 43,838 $ 35,388 $ 38,735 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 324 447 447 447 448 Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 41,116 $ 45,275 $ 43,391 $ 34,941 $ 38,287 Net interest and dividend income $ 32,750 $ 31,169 $ 29,447 $ 26,700 $ 28,334 Total noninterest income 37,181 44,461 38,638 18,866 18,139 Total revenue $ 69,931 $ 75,630 $ 68,085 $ 45,566 $ 46,473 Efficiency ratio (1) 58.80 % 59.86 % 63.73 % 76.68 % 82.39 % (1) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue