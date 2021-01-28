Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results. A press release with fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be issued before the market opens on February 4, 2021.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 844-535-3969 (U.S. and Canada) and 409-937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 6688297. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.