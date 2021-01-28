 

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results. A press release with fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be issued before the market opens on February 4, 2021.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 844-535-3969 (U.S. and Canada) and 409-937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 6688297. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available beginning shortly after the call’s completion through February 18, 2021. Dial-in numbers for the replay are 855-859-2056 and 404-537-3406 for U.S. and International callers, respectively. The replay passcode for both U.S. and International callers is 6688297.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. The Company’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

