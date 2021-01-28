 

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi Recaps 2020 & Previews the Year Ahead

tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, released today the following letter to investors from CEO Saum Noursalehi.

Dear Investors,

With a new year upon us, I wanted to reflect on the progress we made last year and update you on our goals and roadmap for 2021, a year that I believe will be a pivotal one for the company.

2020

We entered 2020 with three key objectives: add additional assets, increase liquidity, and improve the investor experience. While the pandemic brought with it unforeseen challenges, I am encouraged by the progress we made. The list below highlights our top ten accomplishments.

  1. We increased the dollar value traded in digital securities on the tZERO ATS by 10x over the prior year ($53M vs. $5M in 2019). While this is small in comparison to traditional exchanges, it is promising as it currently represents nearly all the digital security volume traded today. This was and remains our primary Key Performance Indicator.
  2. We grew the dollar value traded on the tZERO Crypto app 318% over the prior year for the last six months. Additionally, user growth was up approximately 180% year-over-year. Also, December was our strongest month by far from a revenue standpoint.
  3. We onboarded and commenced trading of Overstock’s digital preferred dividend (OSTKO) on the tZERO ATS.
  4. We onboarded and commenced trading of the St. Regis Aspen digital security (ASPD) on the tZERO ATS.
  5. We signed a tokenization agreement with Tynton Capital, a technology-focused investment fund that is expected to trade on the tZERO ATS upon the successful completion of its primary offering in 2021 (subject to applicable approvals).
  6. We launched our retail broker-dealer, tZERO Markets, allowing us to participate across a broader segment of the securities lifecycle and offer a better user experience.
  7. We signed five new broker-dealers that are integrated with the tZERO ATS.
  8. We signed a partnership agreement with Prime Trust and filed for the tZERO ATS to self-clear. This initiative will eliminate tZERO’s reliance on third-party clearing firms, improve margins, speed up asset onboarding, and enable us to significantly increase buy limits for the tZERO Crypto app.
  9. We streamlined the digital securities onboarding experience, making it more user-friendly and boosting new account approval.
  10. We updated the tZERO Crypto app experience to include charts, an Apple Watch app, and iOS widgets. Additionally, we recently doubled buy limits for qualified users of the tZERO Crypto app and added Litecoin as our fourth cryptocurrency.

Overall, 2020 was a critical year for the company. We achieved several key milestones, which have set the stage for our success in 2021. The industry has taken notice. Our achievements were recognized by Security Token Show Podcast, the largest security token podcast in the industry, which recognized tZERO as ‘Company of the Year 2020’.

