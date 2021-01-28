 

ACAMS’ Inaugural Sanctions Space Summit to Feature More Than 50 Leading Experts on Emerging Global Compliance Risks and Expectations

As part of its ongoing effort to help compliance professionals navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, ACAMS will host its Inaugural Global Sanctions Space Summit beginning on March 2. This two-day, fully virtual event will bring together more than 50 high-level officials and subject-matter experts from around the world to discuss the challenges posed by the evolving scope of economic sanctions lists, including prohibitions on entities facilitating human rights abuses, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, terrorist financing and cybercrimes.

In addition to offering attendees the opportunity to meet with their peers in virtual networking sessions, the summit will host panel discussions on such topics as the nexus between dark money and sanctions evasion, screening obligations for real-time payments, crypto-related compliance risks, deploying Know-Your-Customer’s Customer (KYCC) controls, managing permissible humanitarian payments and bridging the technological divides among various jurisdictions and enterprise operations.

“As our first-ever Global Sanctions Space Summit, this event is built upon the recognition that the days when a firm could simply screen a transaction against an Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) list are long gone,” said Dr. Justine Walker, ACAMS head of Global Sanctions and Risk and curator of the inaugural global sanctions conference. “Amid rising global tensions, the demands on sanctions compliance professionals have grown dramatically in recent years, as countries and intergovernmental groups have expanded existing blacklists and introduced regimes targeting secondary parties, emerging criminal typologies and an ever-widening array of non-financial firms and sectors.”

“To best address the topic, we’ve reached out to the foremost experts on global sanctions so that attendees can come away from the summit with practical, actionable guidance for their compliance programs, including from Lisa Palluconi, OFAC Associate Director for Sanctions Policy and Implementation and Edmund Fitton-Brown, the coordinator of the United Nations Sanctions Monitoring Team targeting Islamic State, Al Qaeda and the Taliban,” said Scott Liles, president and managing director of ACAMS.

“Whether you’re concerned about the risks associated with ransomware attacks, trade finance in the maritime sector or the geopolitical developments in Hong Kong and China, the summit will offer attendees a chance to learn industry best practices and ask questions of leading subject-matter experts on the most pressing sanctions compliance issues of today,” he added.

Attendees will be able to view panels in real time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the event. The full program for the summit can be found here.

About ACAMS

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

