 

Amid Support for Global Vaccination Initiative, Everbridge Chief Customer Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda to Speak at Prestigious 2021 SXSW Global Conference

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), proudly announces the selection of Dr. John Maeda, Chief Customer Experience Officer, to speak at this year’s SXSW Conference, the premiere celebration of diverse, visionary speakers who deliver powerful new ideas in the ever-evolving worlds of technology, film, culture and music. Recognizing the importance of Critical Event Management (CEM) amid the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, industry thought leader and global influencer Dr. Maeda recently ranked #11 as a Top Voices LinkedIn U.S. Influencer.

As the world faces the immense supply chain challenge of coordinating the global immunization of the COVID-19 vaccine, governments and businesses are leveraging technology solutions to apply best practices to help keep their citizens safer and accurately informed through effective vaccine distribution. By addressing this public health crisis faster, governments will unlock the ability to fully re-open economies and approach a return to normalcy for the betterment of all states, people and businesses.

As a world-renowned technologist and designer, Dr. John Maeda’s “2021 CX Report: Safety Eats the World,” will address the trends for greater human safety in the workplace and at home through critical event management technology. Maeda plans to share his emerging insights from tackling critical events such as the outbreak of a global pandemic to the massive distribution of a vaccine, to best practices for preparing and responding to extreme weather, cyberattacks and business disruptions – all through technology and design. Key takeaways of Maeda’s sessions include:

  • What is the state-of-the-art in how technology and design are used to manage risks?
  • Lessons learned from the black swan event of COVID -19 and the impact of design on the world’s road to recovery.
  • The value of taking risks versus just managing them. How businesses thrive in an uncertain world.

Spanning six years and millions of views, Dr. Maeda’s Design in Tech Reports correctly identified trends like Tech’s need for inclusive design, China's contactless UX, the unsettling societal impact of AI/ML, and remote work that all took hold soon after SXSW20.

