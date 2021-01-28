First Republic Announces Series L Preferred Stock Offering

First Republic Bank (“First Republic”) (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced a public offering of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of its Noncumulative Perpetual Series L Preferred Stock, at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share. In addition, First Republic will grant the underwriters an option for up to 30 days to purchase additional depositary shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.

First Republic intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding loans or purchasing investment securities for its portfolio. First Republic may also use net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem, in whole or in part and subject to all applicable regulatory approvals, its 5.50% Noncumulative Perpetual Series G Preferred Stock, which is redeemable at its option on or after March 30, 2021.