ReelTime Engages Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah to Complete NASDAQ Listing Requirement of Independently Audited Financials

The audit will be performed according to the guidelines set forth by the NASDAQ Listing Requirements and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board auditing standards. Pinnacle is one of the leading firms in and throughout the United States and abroad. Its partners and staff have provided audit services for SEC registrants since 2001 and are highly experienced dealing with the complex auditing and accounting challenges facing public companies.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "We have put forth significant effort to be able to take this next critical step towards meeting the NASDAQ listing requirements. We are very confident in the experience, reputation, and capabilities of Pinnacle. We look forward to having audited financials that not only meet the listing requirements but will give our investors additional confidence as well."

ReelTime has formally submitted an application as a Seasoned Company Seeking to Transfer Equity and/or Debt Securities from Another U.S. Exchange to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The application has been logged in the NASDAQ Listing Center, all applicable fees have been paid, and a listing analyst has been assigned to ReelTime to assist throughout the process. In addition, the request for a new symbol (NASDAQ:RT) to be reserved for ReelTime to trade under once the Company has met all quantitative and qualitative criteria, including certain corporate governance requirements has been approved. ReelTime will continue to submit additional information and documentation as it is required based on comments from its assigned Listing Analyst and others at NASDAQ who will be assisting ReelTime, assuring that they satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ Capital Markets securities in Rule 4300 and or any other applicable regulatory requirements. ReelTime will also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ. In addition, ReelTime must comply with NASDAQ’s requirements relating to audit committees, the director nomination process, the compensation of officers, board composition, executive sessions, quorum, and code of conduct among others.