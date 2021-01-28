Tallinna Vesi acquired a subsidiary to enter the market of new products

On 28 January 2021, AS Tallinna Vesi acquired a full shareholding in the company with the business name ASTV Green Energy OÜ in the Republic of Estonia. The main business activity of the company is initially gas production. The company is a start-up and no active economic activity has been conducted.



In the longer term, the new private limited company intends to supply reusable resources, generated as a result of providing water services, as products in the green energy market. Entry to the biomethane production market is one opportunity for the future, but the analysis includes a wider range of opportunities.