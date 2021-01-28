 

Tallinna Vesi acquired a subsidiary to enter the market of new products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:38  |  67   |   |   

On 28 January 2021, AS Tallinna Vesi acquired a full shareholding in the company with the business name ASTV Green Energy OÜ in the Republic of Estonia. The main business activity of the company is initially gas production. The company is a start-up and no active economic activity has been conducted.

In the longer term, the new private limited company intends to supply reusable resources, generated as a result of providing water services, as products in the green energy market. Entry to the biomethane production market is one opportunity for the future, but the analysis includes a wider range of opportunities.

The transaction is not considered a significant acquisition of shares or a transaction with persons connected to the issuer within the meaning of the section “Issuer Requirements” of the rules and regulations of NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange. The transaction is not considered a transaction with persons connected with the Issuer. The members of the supervisory board and management board of AS Tallinna Vesi are not personally or in any other way interested in the transaction.

The members of the Management Board are Marjo Kallasmaa and Marti Viirmäe. The private limited company does not have a Supervisory Board.


Karl Heino Brookes
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 62 62 200  
karl.brookes@tvesi.ee


Tallinna Vesi (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tallinna Vesi acquired a subsidiary to enter the market of new products On 28 January 2021, AS Tallinna Vesi acquired a full shareholding in the company with the business name ASTV Green Energy OÜ in the Republic of Estonia. The main business activity of the company is initially gas production. The company is a start-up …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the 4th quarter of 2020
20.01.21
AS Tallinna Vesi's operational perfomance during 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
66
Tallinna Vesi - estnischer Wasserversorger