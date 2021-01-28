West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend

Net interest income increased 24.7 percent in 2020, compared to 2019, primarily due to the decline in deposit interest expense as a result of the sharp decrease in market interest rates at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Partially offsetting the increase in net interest income was a $12.0 million provision for loan losses in 2020, which compares to $600,000 in 2019. While we believe credit quality is relatively stable, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk for loan defaults, and credit quality continues to be evaluated with uncertainty surrounding the duration of the pandemic and impact of federal and state government actions.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported 2020 net income of $32.7 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share, compared to 2019 net income of $28.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $8.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, compared to fourth quarter 2019 net income of $7.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share. On January 27, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share, an increase of $0.01 from the prior quarter and representing a record high quarterly dividend for the Company. The dividend is payable on February 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 10, 2021.

Total deposits were $2.7 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2019, a 34.1 percent increase. The growth in deposit balances was primarily due to changes in customer behavior as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and their desire to retain liquidity, as well as a result of additional funds provided to individuals and businesses by government relief programs. The increase in deposit balances had a direct impact on our asset balances and liquidity position at year end as funds were deployed in loan originations, investment security purchases and federal funds sold. Total assets were $3.2 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2019, a 28.8 percent increase. Total loans were $2.3 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2019, a 17.5 percent increase. As of December 31, 2020, 35 loans totaling $140 million, or 6.1 percent of total loans, had payment deferral modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic which were primarily in the hospitality and entertainment industries.

Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Despite this being an incredibly unique and challenging year, I am proud of what our team has accomplished and happy to share some of the Company’s achievements. First, loan growth was over eight percent for the year, not including Paycheck Protection Program loans. Our employees engaged in extraordinary efforts to meet the ongoing business needs of our customers and communities in addition to delivering pandemic-related relief programs. In addition to our normal business development efforts, we originated over 900 Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans and provided nearly 300 loan payment deferral modifications. In continued support of our communities, we are currently participating in the newest round of lending under the Paycheck Protection Program. Second, net income for 2020 was $32.7 million, a 14 percent increase over last year. This represents an all-time record year for earnings even while the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $12.0 million related to the uncertain and unprecedented economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, because of the success of our 2019 expansion in Minnesota, we began construction of a permanent branch office in Sartell, Minnesota, a suburb of St. Cloud.”

Dave Nelson also commented, “We believe our history of strong capital, earnings and credit quality and the strength of our customer relationships allowed us to successfully navigate the challenges of 2020. We enter 2021 with great momentum and optimism.”

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 77,693 $ 37,808 Federal funds sold 318,742 15,482 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 420,571 398,578 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 11,723 12,491 Loans 2,280,575 1,941,663 Allowance for loan losses (29,436 ) (17,235 ) Loans, net 2,251,139 1,924,428 Premises and equipment, net 29,077 29,680 Bank-owned life insurance 42,686 34,893 Other assets 34,113 20,331 Total assets $ 3,185,744 $ 2,473,691 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 696,731 $ 380,079 Interest-bearing: Demand 553,881 346,307 Savings 1,274,254 996,836 Time of $250 or more 46,907 81,871 Other time 129,221 209,663 Total deposits 2,700,994 2,014,756 Federal funds purchased 5,375 2,660 Other borrowings 217,010 222,728 Other liabilities 38,670 21,727 Stockholders’ equity 223,695 211,820 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,185,744 $ 2,473,691





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 23,536 $ 21,813 $ 90,668 $ 85,512 Investment securities 2,162 2,973 9,261 12,053 Other 48 291 304 1,110 Total interest income 25,746 25,077 100,233 98,675 Interest expense Deposits 1,913 5,809 11,256 25,214 Federal funds purchased 2 22 23 241 Other borrowings 1,341 1,859 6,121 6,790 Total interest expense 3,256 7,690 17,400 32,245 Net interest income 22,490 17,387 82,833 66,430 Provision for loan losses 4,000 300 12,000 600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,490 17,087 70,833 65,830 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 617 651 2,360 2,492 Debit card usage fees 427 409 1,632 1,644 Trust services 601 490 2,078 2,026 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 166 162 593 644 Loan swap fees — — 1,572 — Realized investment securities gains (losses), net (4 ) (23 ) 77 (87 ) Other income 297 353 1,290 1,599 Total noninterest income 2,104 2,042 9,602 8,318 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,577 5,466 21,591 21,790 Occupancy 1,375 1,399 5,467 5,355 Data processing 626 644 2,508 2,735 FDIC insurance 330 — 1,210 404 Other expenses 2,007 2,067 8,278 8,122 Total noninterest expense 9,915 9,576 39,054 38,406 Income before income taxes 10,679 9,553 41,381 35,742 Income taxes 2,125 1,946 8,669 7,052 Net income $ 8,554 $ 7,607 $ 32,712 $ 28,690





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) PER COMMON SHARE MARKET INFORMATION (1) Net Income Basic Diluted Dividends High Low 2020 4th Quarter $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.21 $ 21.79 $ 15.53 3rd Quarter 0.49 0.49 0.21 17.99 15.50 2nd Quarter 0.48 0.48 0.21 20.67 14.50 1st Quarter 0.49 0.49 0.21 25.68 13.74 2019 4th Quarter $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.21 $ 25.93 $ 21.01 3rd Quarter 0.46 0.46 0.21 22.47 19.63 2nd Quarter 0.41 0.41 0.21 22.32 20.14 1st Quarter 0.42 0.42 0.20 23.74 19.02

(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 15.54 % 14.61 % 15.49 % 14.34 % Net interest margin (2) 3.20 % 2.95 % 3.20 % 2.95 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 39.99 % 48.76 % 41.96 % 50.96 % As of December 31, 2020 2019 Texas ratio(1) 6.40 % 0.23 % Allowance for loan losses ratio 1.29 % 0.89 % Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (2)(3) 1.40 % 0.89 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.02 % 8.56 %

(1) A lower ratio is more desirable

(2) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below

(3) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Definitions of ratios:

Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.

Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

Net interest margin - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Efficiency ratio - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.

Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.

Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans minus $180,757 of PPP loans.

Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, loans, net of PPP loans and allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans, to their most directly comparable measures under GAAP.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 22,490 $ 17,387 $ 82,833 $ 66,430 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 191 184 707 834 Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 22,681 17,571 83,540 67,264 Average interest-earning assets 2,822,563 2,360,375 2,614,342 2,277,461 Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 3.20 % 2.95 % 3.20 % 2.95 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 22,681 $ 17,571 $ 83,540 $ 67,264 Noninterest income 2,104 2,042 9,602 8,318 Adjustment for realized investment securities (gains) losses, net 4 23 (77 ) 87 Adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of fixed assets 6 — 9 (307 ) Adjusted income 24,795 19,636 93,074 75,362 Noninterest expense 9,915 9,576 39,054 38,406 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 39.99 % 48.76 % 41.96

% 50.96 % As of December 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans: Loans outstanding (GAAP) $ 2,280,575 $ 1,941,663 Less: PPP loans (180,757 ) — Loans, net of PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2,099,818 1,941,663 Allowance for loan losses 29,436 17,235 Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.40 % 0.89 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.

