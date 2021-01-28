 

Grom Social Enterprises’ Subsidiary Grom Educational Services Enhances Its Digital Citizenship License Program as Part of Strengthening Security Features of Its NetSpective Web Filter

The Program’s Abuse Detection feature can assist in identifying potentially harmful online student activity by flagging the “Self-Harm, Suicide” and other categories

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB:GRMM) (the “Company”), developer of Grom Social, a leading social media platform for kids and original entertainment content provider, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Grom Educational Services’ NetSpective Web Filter solution, servicing thousands of schools since inception, plans an early 2021 release of its enhanced security features.  The enhanced Digital Citizenship License program (DCL) video course is specifically designed to cover timely topics that children K-12, parents, and educators are facing during these challenging times. The DCL is a FREE course available to all active school accounts and assists in helping to fulfill the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) requirements, when schools are seeking to qualify for E-rate funding. The updated proprietary DCL program will also be available free for any new school accounts utilizing NetSpective’s Web Filter solution appliance as well.

Darren Marks, President and CEO of Grom Enterprises, Inc., stated, “We are proud to offer our DCL program free to schools in our ongoing efforts to educate and bring awareness to children on how to use the internet safely.  We want to continue to be a bridge between education and protection, especially in this climate of uncertainty when it is needed most.”

To support the current climate of education, NetSpective also offers assistance, guidelines, best practices and additional security resources to Grom’s customers with their suite of remote filtering software. This software assists in the process off-campus or remote learning by providing:

  1. Abuse detection
  2. Remote log-on agents
  3. Browser extensions 

Utilizing the NetSpective WebFilter Abuse Detection feature can help administrators better identify potentially harmful online student activity.  By flagging the “Self-Harm and Suicide” category and others, school administrators are alerted when related words are searched.

Additionally, NetSpective WebFilter applications were updated earlier this year in preparation to better filter schools’ web traffic on campus and off.  These applications include our Remote Agent for MacOS and Windows as well as our Extension for Chromebooks and Log-on Agent for MacOS and Windows as well as our Extension for Chromebooks.

