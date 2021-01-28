 

Sonasoft Files Key Patent That Will Improve AI

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

San Jose, CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT) has filed an important new patent application in a key area of AI. This invention solves one of the hardest problems in AI. Namely, how to cope when your training data is noisy, limited, or unpredictable. This approach lies at the heart of NuGene, Sonasoft’s AI bot engine, which helps companies put AI at the heart of their business processes.

Sonasoft’s invention relates to convolutional neural networks or CNNs. CNNs are the artificial brains that drive computer vision systems. They also power deep learning, where computers are able to learn to outperform humans. CNNs are based on the structures found in the human brain. Like a human child, a CNN has to learn from the data provided to it. Unfortunately, they only work well when there are large amounts of consistent training data. However, if that training data is sparse or noisy, they stop performing.

The invention, titled “Convolutional Hierarchical Temporal Memory Modules”, addresses the problem in a novel way. It provides a robust and noise-tolerant system that will create reliable models using far less training data than traditional CNN-based systems. Moreover, the resulting models are smaller, allowing them to run on less complex hardware. “This has the potential to allow the development of classification or predictive models with limited or lower quality data,” said Max Lee, Head of Engineering.

Like CNNs themselves, the approach is inspired by biology, as well as systems like Numenta’s HTM and Applied Brain Research’s spiking neural network. As Max puts it, “By studying how intelligence works in biological systems, we can continue to improve and provide more robust artificial intelligence. AI has always learned from nature and this takes us another step towards true artificial general intelligence.” 

Mike Khanna, Sonasoft’s CEO, explains, “This new technique will allow more companies to benefit from the disruptive impact of AI. Sonasoft NuGene already incorporates the technology, which allows us to create AI models even when we only get limited or noisy data. This will help our customers leverage AI throughout their business. By patenting the technology, we defend our shareholders’ and investors’ interests while ensuring the approach is shared with the wider research community.”

Notes

  1. Sonasoft was founded in Silicon Valley in 2003. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com
  2. Sonasoft NuGene is a unified AI platform that can process any type of data and generate autonomous AI models. For more information about Sonasoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions, please visit:  https://www.sonasoft.com/products/artificial-intelligence-ai/
  3. For investor-specific information, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

Investor Contact:

Mike Khanna, CEO Sonasoft Corporation. Phone: (408) 708-4000 X7104

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.


Sonasoft Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonasoft Files Key Patent That Will Improve AI San Jose, CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT) has filed an important new patent application in a key area of AI. This invention solves one of the hardest problems in AI. Namely, how to cope when …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
Sonasoft 2020 Year in Review