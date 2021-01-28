 

XpresSpa Group Supports Airlines to Meet Dutch Travel Restrictions; XpresCheck to Pilot Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Tests for Transatlantic Flights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:30  |  86   |   |   

XpresCheck testing facilities support new rapid testing requirements for select flights with United, Delta and KLM from JFK, Newark and Boston airports into The Netherlands

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”) announces working with major airlines carriers out of John F. Kennedy International’s Terminal 4, Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston’s Logan International Airport to the Netherlands. The Netherlands’ new COVID-19 testing policy for incoming international passengers requires a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure as well as a negative COVID-19 rapid test four hours before departure. This has become the strictest travel requirement globally.

XpresCheck is collaborating with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to meet the new rapid 4-hour test requirements at select airports. In addition to its rapid molecular ABBOTT ID NOW COVID-19 tests, XpresCheck is going to pilot, at JFK Terminal 4, the implementation of a rapid antigen test next week, administering BD’s rapid SARS-CoV-2 test for the BD Veritor Plus System.

“XpresCheck is committed to taking a leadership position in airport COVID-19 testing to keep travelers on-track and safe,” said Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa. “Whether working with these major airlines, supporting safe transatlantic flights or expanding testing capabilities, XpresCheck continuously works to meet the changing domestic and global health and travel restrictions to ensure the safest method of flying for all passengers.”

Satzman further states, “We are also going to pilot a new rapid testing extension program, operated by the gate in JFK Terminal 4, to help connecting passengers traveling to Amsterdam to meet this new restriction.”

For more information about XpresSpa please visit https://xprescheck.com.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck brand at seven locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XpresSpa Group Supports Airlines to Meet Dutch Travel Restrictions; XpresCheck to Pilot Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Tests for Transatlantic Flights XpresCheck testing facilities support new rapid testing requirements for select flights with United, Delta and KLM from JFK, Newark and Boston airports into The Netherlands NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board