 

Lifequest Subsidiary Enters Into a Joint Cooperation Agreement With QStone Capital of the Netherlands and Appoints Its Founder, Mr. Jeroen M. Tielman to the Advisory Board

Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) is focused on innovative, scalable and disruptive decentralized wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Our flagship system is the Biopipe STP, which is a highly scalable onsite sludge, odor and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology. Under the Joint Cooperation Agreement, QStone and Lifequest will focus on business development, investments in wastewater treatment technologies and project financing for wastewater treatment projects.

Jeroen M. Tielman, Founder and CEO, said, “Only 0.5% of earth’s fresh water is available for consumption and development. Meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG) for water and sanitation is simply not possible without recycling and reuse of water. At QStone, we address the intersectionality of SDG and impact investments (ESG) with particular focus on water. We are very impressed with Lifequest’s innovative offerings and we are looking forward to co-development of waste water treatment projects and investment opportunities.  Our investment thesis is consistent with Lifequest’s mission and we will certainly be a valuable partner.”

Max Khan, CEO, said, “We are thrilled to have Jeroen on our advisory board and we are looking forward to leveraging his extraordinary investment and asset management background to pursue design build own and operate (DBOO) and other investment opportunities in wastewater treatment technologies. We are equally keen to collaborate with QStone to develop go-to-market strategy for its investee companies in the markets we have strong presence in. The partnership will help Lifequest to enter new markets and grow our technology portfolio. Most importantly, we will be able to lean on Jeroen for valuable advice and guidance.”

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system.  Our Abrimix ETP solution is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) systems.

www.lifequestcorp.com

https://www.biopipe.co/

Contact: info@biopipe.co

About QStone

QStone Capital is an independent investment advisory boutique dedicated to the global wastewater treatment and technology markets translating innovative water treatment technologies developed by SME’s into savings for water project operators and into attractive returns for financiers. It acts as a financial lifecycle partner for companies active in these areas through our platform of advisory services, including corporate and project finance advisory, capital raising and structuring services and corporate growth advisory. Its focus is to build and maintain long-term partnerships with innovative wastewater technology firms, wastewater processing projects and (longer term) investors.

QStone Capital

Email: info@qstonecapital.com

www.qstonecapital.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements.  Words such as "will," "will be,"  "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict.  Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


