 

Vision Marine Signs Purchase Order with Boat Fix to Furnish Its Electric Powerboats and E-Motion Motors with Customized Telematics Devices and Monitoring Software

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021   

MONTREAL, CANADA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWireVision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision” or the “Company”) a leader in transforming the boating market by designing and manufacturing environmentally friendly electric boats and propulsion systems, is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase order with Boat Fix, Inc. (“Boat Fix”), a leading boat maintenance and tracking services provider, to outfit its electric powerboat fleet with Boat Fix’s customized telematics devices as well as a monitoring software application and customer support and services.

Based in Fairfield, CT, Boat Fix provides technology tools that empower any boat user to remotely access information about their boats, including 24/7 monitoring of essential functions, alarm response and mechanical support. The purchase order is the first step in a strategic alliance where Boat Fix will supply Vision with the devices and software for all boats produced by Vision as well as for its OEM customers purchasing Vision’s E-Motion propulsion system.

“In the realm of electric boat manufacturers, few companies offer the quality and performance of a Vision electric vessel,” said Alastair Crawford, Founder, Boat Fix. “One of the unique challenges of electric propulsion is that the charge remaining in the battery is dependent on speed and therefore, unlike a fuel gauge, it is hard to know how much range you have left. In addition to providing our standard vessel monitoring, we have created a solution that will make sure users have the runtime to get where they are going so, they can enjoy the quiet and serenity of an electric boat.”

Alex Mongeon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vision, stated, “Our purchase order with Boat Fix is just another step in the process of making our boats and propulsion systems the safest and best choice for customers.  With the Boat Fix system installed on our products, boaters can enjoy a greater level of security and confidence in the water. For our OEM customers, we believe the increased control and oversight into their data will allow them to better manage their time and resources.”

 About Boat Fix, Inc.

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Boat Fix, Inc. is headquartered in Connecticut, and operates in the US and the UK. The membership and monitoring services include 24/7 customer support, and continuous monitoring of essential boat functions, alarm response, GPS tracking and access to mechanical support. The services can be tracked and activated via a user-friendly app. To learn more, please visit BF’s website: http://www.boatfix.biz/.

