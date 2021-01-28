U.S. Patent Office Approves Three New Patents for Digital Ally

Digital Ally further strengthens foothold in the video solutions industry for Law Enforcement



Lenexa, KS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the addition of U.S. Patent numbers 10,904,474, 10,885,937, and 10,860,866 to the Company’s extensive patent portfolio. These patents further strengthen the Company’s position as the innovation leader in the video solutions industry for law enforcement.

The 10,904,474 patent is directed to a video collection method and system that is useful in law enforcement, schools, hospitals, factories, and businesses. The system includes a body-worn camera that can be connected to a camera dock and a remote video collection manager. Both the camera dock and the video collection manager can store video. The video collection manager further determines what video data to store, where to store the video data, and how to store the video data.