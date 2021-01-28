 

U.S. Patent Office Approves Three New Patents for Digital Ally

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:30  |  63   |   |   

Digital Ally further strengthens foothold in the video solutions industry for Law Enforcement

Lenexa, KS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the addition of U.S. Patent numbers 10,904,474, 10,885,937, and 10,860,866 to the Company’s extensive patent portfolio. These patents further strengthen the Company’s position as the innovation leader in the video solutions industry for law enforcement.

The 10,904,474 patent is directed to a video collection method and system that is useful in law enforcement, schools, hospitals, factories, and businesses. The system includes a body-worn camera that can be connected to a camera dock and a remote video collection manager. Both the camera dock and the video collection manager can store video. The video collection manager further determines what video data to store, where to store the video data, and how to store the video data.

The 10,885,937 patent is a continuation of the Company’s VuLink auto-activation patent (No. 8,781,292). It is directed to a system for managing data from multiple video recording devices. For example, a police officer can wear a body camera that collects audio and video information from the officer’s point-of-view. Additionally, various vehicle cameras and microphones may record events surrounding a police vehicle. When any of the recording devices are triggered to record, a signal can be sent to initiate recording of other recording devices and a time stamp can be used to sync the recording devices. When the recording is complete, the other recording devices are signaled to stop recording and recorded data from all recording devices can be linked and stored.

The 10,860,866 patent is directed to a method and system for capturing vehicle identification data. The system includes video cameras and a computer for collecting video data of vehicles and determining vehicle markings, such as license plate numbers. The images are enhanced to maximize the likelihood of capturing legible vehicle markings by using specific scanning attributes (such as gain, gain shutter speed, and white balance). Images depicting legible vehicle markings are stored.

