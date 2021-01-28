Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.5 million or $1.23 per diluted share compared to $2.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. Net income increased by 43.2% and earnings per diluted share increased by 39.7% for the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net income increased by 14.4% to $11.1 million from $9.7 million in the comparable period in 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, earnings per diluted share rose to $3.90 from $3.46, an increase of 12.7% from the comparable period in 2019.



During the fourth quarter, Truxton received notice from the Small Business Administration (SBA) that 134 loans totaling $22.2 million had been forgiven under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Truxton recognized as income in the quarter the unamortized fees associated with these loans. In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Truxton recognized $670 thousand of income from PPP fees. As of December 31, 2020, Truxton had $24.5 million in PPP loans outstanding with $429 thousand in unamortized fees. In addition, Truxton made loans in the quarter which qualify for tax credits under the Community Investment Tax Credit (CITC) program of the State of Tennessee. These credits reduced Truxton’s state tax provision by $325 thousand in the final quarter of 2020.