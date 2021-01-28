 

Major Scientific Report Cites Favorable Analysis of SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide Technology in the Sterilization of N95 Respirators and Other PPE

  • Results indicated that N95 masks sterilized with SteraMist technology retained filtration up to ten cycles

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) announces that SteraMist has recently been featured in a study investigating PPE sterilization in a sealed environment chamber using biological indicator assemblies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE) for clinicians and first responders. Shortages in filtering facepiece respirators (FFR’s) such as the N95 mask which are certified to filter 95% of airborne particles are particularly problematic because these normally single use items are a main stream of infection control.

In a recent study conducted by the Greater Boston Pandemic Fabrication Team (PanFab), Harvard-MIT Center for Regulatory Science, Harvard Medical School at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) lab in conjunction with MIT and ICS labs, a commercial laboratory accredited to perform testing by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) was applied directly to masks and filtering facepiece respirators to gauge retention of filtration ability after application. Five N95 masks from three separate manufacturers were included in the study, and their ability to form an airtight seal and filter aerosolized particles were observed after SteraMist application. Results indicated that N95 masks sterilized with SteraMist technology retained filtration up to ten cycles – the largest number tested to date. The study concluded that these results make for an “effective approach for a busy medical center”.

The study states that four distinct hydrogen peroxide-based technologies have been commercialized, with three having been given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA despite limited peer-reviewed data: Steris (Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide, 30-35% liquid H2O2), Advanced Sterilization Products’ Sterrad (Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma, 58-60% H2O2), and Bioquell (Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor, 30-35% liquid H2O2). SteraMist’s iHP has the most recent and complete data portfolio to date including meeting recent National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health standards.

