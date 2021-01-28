Water Ways Announces a CAD$233,000 Order for Its Medical Cannabis IOT Precise Irrigation and Fertilization System

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (" Water Ways " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it received the fourth commercial order in Israel since December 2019, for its Medical Cannabis IOT Irrigation and fertilization systems. The CAD$233,000 order was received from an Israeli Licensed Producer who is currently building a 7,000 Square meters (approximately 75,000 Square feet) Medical Cannabis cultivation facility in Israel. The system is an Internet of Things (" IOT ") controlled irrigation and fertilization system for Cannabis cultivators and growers. Water Ways believes the system is one of the first in the world that was designed for the specific needs of Cannabis growers and cultivators worldwide. The Company expects to deliver and install the system by the end of April 2021 and will recognize revenue from the project within the first six months of 2021.

The purpose of the IOT system is to increase the yield and consistency for cannabis growers and cultivators while maintaining high quality, as well as reducing energy, water, and fertilization costs.

The system was developed in Israel by the Company's Research and Development staff of engineers using the Company's unique knowhow gained in the irrigation industry.

The system is comprised of the following components:

A precise drip irrigation system to maximize the cannabis plant's nutritional absorption together with full monitoring & control of the plant water content & nutrition availability during the different growing stages.

A fertilizing system composed of the following main components: raw fertilizer tanks and dosing pumps that inject accurate fertilizer formulation into the different compartments of the facility.

Drainage collection, filtration, and water treatment systems.

An IOT Control gateway.

An IOT Control Gateway is an integral component of the system which is comprised of an industrial controller and integrated specially developed software to monitor and control various components of the cultivation project. The system provides control over the whole cultivation process by allowing the user to adjust the following features: