 

Water Ways Announces a CAD$233,000 Order for Its Medical Cannabis IOT Precise Irrigation and Fertilization System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:41  |  102   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it received the fourth commercial order in Israel since December 2019, for its Medical Cannabis IOT Irrigation and fertilization systems. The CAD$233,000 order was received from an Israeli Licensed Producer who is currently building a 7,000 Square meters (approximately 75,000 Square feet) Medical Cannabis cultivation facility in Israel. The system is an Internet of Things ("IOT") controlled irrigation and fertilization system for Cannabis cultivators and growers. Water Ways believes the system is one of the first in the world that was designed for the specific needs of Cannabis growers and cultivators worldwide. The Company expects to deliver and install the system by the end of April 2021 and will recognize revenue from the project within the first six months of 2021.

The purpose of the IOT system is to increase the yield and consistency for cannabis growers and cultivators while maintaining high quality, as well as reducing energy, water, and fertilization costs.

The system was developed in Israel by the Company's Research and Development staff of engineers using the Company's unique knowhow gained in the irrigation industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12d737e6-e29d-48cb ...

The system is comprised of the following components:

  • A precise drip irrigation system to maximize the cannabis plant's nutritional absorption together with full monitoring & control of the plant water content & nutrition availability during the different growing stages.
  • A fertilizing system composed of the following main components: raw fertilizer tanks and dosing pumps that inject accurate fertilizer formulation into the different compartments of the facility.
  • Drainage collection, filtration, and water treatment systems.
  • An IOT Control gateway.

An IOT Control Gateway is an integral component of the system which is comprised of an industrial controller and integrated specially developed software to monitor and control various components of the cultivation project. The system provides control over the whole cultivation process by allowing the user to adjust the following features:

Seite 1 von 3
Water Ways Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Water Ways Announces a CAD$233,000 Order for Its Medical Cannabis IOT Precise Irrigation and Fertilization System NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it received the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Water Ways Signs a CAD$1.3 Million Irrigation Project in Central Asia
07.01.21
Water Ways Demonstrates Strong Backlog of Orders to Deliver Several Irrigation and Agricultural Components Totaling Over CDN$3 Million