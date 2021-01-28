 

Truxton Corporation Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend, Special Dividend, and $5 Million Repurchase Authorization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:30  |  49   |   |   

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable March 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 9, 2021. Today’s dividend represents a seven percent increase over the 2020 regular quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents the ninth consecutive year of increased regular dividends at Truxton Corporation. In addition, a special cash dividend of $1.00 per common share will be paid on March 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 9, 2021.

The Board of Directors has also authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Corporation may acquire up to $5 million of its common shares during a period beginning after the release of fourth quarter earnings and extending for one year. The shares may be purchased in open market or private transactions at the discretion of management, subject to the limitations of applicable securities laws.

President and Chief Financial Officer Andrew L. May commented, “Truxton has been fortunate in generating attractive returns to equity capital. We are eager to return some capital to shareholders, consistent with maintaining a conservative balance sheet.”

The share repurchase program may be extended, modified, amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Corporation’s discretion and does not commit the Corporation to repurchase shares of its common stock. The actual timing, number and value of the shares to be purchased under the program will be determined by the Corporation at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the performance of the Corporation’s stock price, the Corporation’s ongoing capital planning considerations, general market and other conditions, applicable legal requirements and compliance with the terms of the Corporation’s outstanding indebtedness.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations 
Andrew May 
615-515-1707 
andrew.may@truxtontrust.co 		 

Truxton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Truxton Corporation Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend, Special Dividend, and $5 Million Repurchase Authorization NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results