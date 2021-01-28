 

WisdomTree Launches Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR)

WCBR offers exposure to the key themes driving cybersecurity developments and addresses increased interest in cybersecurity as shift towards remote work and cloud computing accelerates

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today the launch of the WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) on NASDAQ. WCBR seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity Index (WTCBR), and has an expense ratio of 0.45%.

“Cybersecurity and security-oriented technology are central to remote work environments, and the more reliance we have on remote systems, the greater the importance and required investment in protecting the security of these infrastructures,” explained Jeremy Schwartz, WisdomTree Global Head of Research. “The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund provides exposure to global innovations in cybersecurity via a rules-based process and measures the exposure of public cybersecurity companies, their products and services, to these key development areas.”

WCBR seeks to track performance of the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity Index (WTCBR), a basket of cybersecurity companies driving key developments and innovations in the industry. WisdomTree has leveraged data from Team8, specialists in cybersecurity, data and fintech1, to identify cyber-relevant companies and cybersecurity development themes.

Nadav Zafrir, Managing Partner at Team8, said, “In 2020, a rapid pace of digital transformation dramatically accelerated, and trust in our digital infrastructure went from very important to absolutely critical. Amidst unprecedented challenges, remaining digitally connected fostered impressive levels of functionality driven by agility and, in many cases, kept the lights on. This apparent digital resilience mustn’t fool us. Maintaining trust in our infrastructure is achievable but requires we have our eyes wide open and an immense cyber defense effort. We have partnered with WisdomTree to highlight the trends and innovative solutions we believe will enable a secure and resilient digital future.”

