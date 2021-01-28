 

Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade, the global demand for gold has increased constantly and the pandemic has only bolstered that historical growth in both 2020 and is projected for 2021 as well. This makes it clear that gold is still one of the world's most coveted commodities and most rewarding investments. The pandemic and its devastating impact on the global economy has impacted investor's risk appetite and boosted safe haven demand for gold. Further, the low interest rates scenario make stocks, government bonds and other investments less appealing, making investors opt for gold. Gold has always been one of the world's most precious and coveted metals. Rarity is the primary reason for its value.  A report on metals & mining from McKinsey & Company said that: "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent reaction by central banks have several implications for the gold-mining industry. Gold prices rose (to historical highs last year). Meanwhile, energy prices and currencies in some gold-mining countries have declined, so the margins of gold miners have increased."  Active stocks in the mining markets this week include West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (OTCQB: RLGMF) (CSE: RLG), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) (TSX: AGI), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) (TSX: BTO), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) (TSX: KL).

Over the short term, the mining companies that most successfully avoid or contain the spread of the virus throughout their operations while maintaining production levels will emerge with a stronger cash position as they take advantage of high price levels and strong margins. In the longer term, the strong price of gold provides a window for mergers and acquisitions to consolidate the industry, because the acquisition price per ounce of resources and reserves of an operating gold mine is far below the current spot price. That offers high rates of return.  In addition, we view the strong price outlook as an opportunity to boost spending on exploration to counteract the industry's gold-reserve crisis... The shortage of reserves can be resolved only if additional sites where metal can be extracted at reasonable cost levels are discovered. This is also a big incentive to accelerate capital projects, especially those expected to come into production in the near future—one to one-and-a-half years—since high prices could significantly improve project economics. The current premium between cash costs and the COMEX price curve is near historically high levels, ensuring strong returns if these prices continue

