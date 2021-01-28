 

Has Social Media Changed The Way Entertainment & Video Content Is Consumed Today

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent trends have led to an explosion in video marketing and mobile advertising on social media. This increased consumption of video content has changed the face of how content is delivered. These days, video seems to be everywhere. But trends such as smartphones, social media and streaming services have all contributed to changes in how we view content, which in turn has influenced the video production industry. Not only are people watching video on their smartphones, but they are also making it themselves. Social media apps such as Snapchat, Vine and Facebook's live video option have given amateurs a simple, inexpensive method to create and share video. Brands are also taking advantage of the popularity of social media. An article on Social Media Headquarters addressed the impact on how social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have had a profound influence on the entertainment industry over the past decade. It said: "Social media has completely changed the dynamic of what it means to be "Internet famous." It's easy to point to a whole group of Internet influencers who are literally "famous for being famous." Someone like a Kardashian is then able to parlay that influence and reach into brand partnerships, reality TV deals and lots of free swag. They can get paid thousands of dollars for simply talking about a new product or promoting a big event." Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ).

The Social Media Headquarters article continued: "Social media is now viewed as a "platform" for making money, and not just as a communication medium. That's a huge difference in how we think about monetization. You can literally become a YouTube millionaire by constantly pushing out short video clips that rack up hundreds of thousands of views at a time. In the pre-social media era, a top singer might release a single album per year and then tour the world to promote that new album. Now, they can use platforms like YouTube, Instagram or even Spotify to monetize all of their new creative content."

