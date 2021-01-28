Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play

It's not just the United States that's seeing a sports resurgence. Via its market-leading subsidiary ORYX Hub platform, Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF) announced the launch of RGS services for European sports betting and casino operator Betway .

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to online gaming, a shift in attitude towards betting is underway, leading to projections of the US sports betting market hitting US$3 billion in 2021. The advent of legal online sports betting is rippling across several markets, with five more states looking to legalize this year. As new seasons are underway in both the NBA and NHL, it appears that the pains of last season's adjustments are behind the pro sports leagues, and ratings are on the rise . With the rising interest in pro sports, the betting markets are seeing a surge, which is aiding several online gaming tech companies, including Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG) (OTCQX: BRGGF), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN), 888 Holdings (OTCPK: EIHDF), and Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD).

"We're delighted to see our partnership with Betway go live and our titles are going to offer a new dimension of content to their players," said Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. "Our RGS content has already been proven strong in Germany and beyond, and this partnership will further strengthen the reach and reputation for both our companies."

Prior to the Betway announcement, Bragg Gaming also struck a deal to enter the Netherlands, through Dutch land-based operators JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group. The agreement includes an integration with leading global sports betting provider Kambi Group.

"The Dutch online gambling market becoming regulated has been some time coming and we are excited about the opportunities now lying ahead," said Eric Olders, CEO and Chairman at JVH. "We're confident that with ORYX's experience and the quality of their products, we will be able to offer our customers the best level of service and an unrivalled player experience. They have a great team and we look forward to partnering with them as one big team."

After an exceptional 2020 full of client launches, the Netherlands and Germany are the latest regulated market entries for ORYX. ORYX's content is certified or approved in 18 other regulated markets.

The last 12 months were especially positive for Bragg Gaming Group, which included exceptional revenue growth of 72% in Q3 2020. This momentum gave Bragg the push needed to graduate to the main board, the Toronto Stock Exchange , where it started trading on January 27, 2021.