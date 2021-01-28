Research: Baader Bank cooperates with ARIAD Asset Management for big data analysis

Unterschleissheim, 28 January 2021: Baader Bank is expanding its existing equity research expertise with the intellectual property analysis of ARIAD Asset Management, based in Hamburg.

Using scientifically based quality factors, ARIAD analyses global patent data to determine the relative innovative capacity of companies worldwide. In particular, relatively unknown hidden champions (small/mid caps), which offer significant market potential with their future-oriented technologies, are identified.

Baader Bank is incorporating the innovative big data approach into its existing assessment process in order to expand and optimise its own research product portfolio. "ARIAD has many years of experience and a comprehensive track record in the big data and intellectual property analysis segment, with a focus on small- and medium-sized companies. With this know-how, we wish to achieve additional added value for our research and thus for our clients, and further expand the performance of our fundamental analyses. For example, with the intellectual property analyses, we hope to further increase our Baader Helvea top pick list performance with an alpha of around 266%* since its inception in 2013 and an alpha of over 41% in 2020" stated Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board of Directors at Baader Bank AG, commenting on the cooperation.

Currently, in-house research includes more than 600 European assets and is therefore one of the largest offerings available on the market. The areas of equity, credit and ESG are accessible for all individual assets via the interactive Baader Europe platform. This portfolio is also complimented by macro and ETF research.

"We are pleased about the research collaboration with Baader Bank AG and the opportunity to benefit from the long-standing fundamental expertise of Baader Europe Equity Research. As a result, we are able to further expand the outperformance potential of our patent approach within our own stock selection. In addition, we will gain further insights into future fund concepts, like those we have already successfully achieved with a cooperation partner in the healthcare sector", adds Klaus Walczak, co-founder of ARIAD.