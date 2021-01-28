Wawanesa Selects Guidewire Cloud for Digital Business Growth

An InsuranceSuite and Guidewire Digital customer since 2010, Wawanesa originally implemented Guidewire in a self-managed, on-premises mode. Transitioning to Guidewire Cloud will enable Wawanesa to simplify its IT operations, maintain business continuity, leverage analytic insights, and adapt more quickly to changing market demands, all to provide excellent service to its valued brokers and policyholders.

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa), a mutual insurer based in Canada, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Wawanesa has chosen Guidewire Cloud to power its growing digital operations, including its core underwriting, claims, and billing management.

“Our decade-long partnership with Guidewire enabled better, faster, more tailored service for our brokers and policyholders,” said Cam Loeppky, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Wawanesa. “With this move to the cloud, we won’t need to make big capital investments in data centers, and we will accelerate our speed-to-market for rate changes and product updates, positioning us well to meet evolving customer needs.”

“We thank Wawanesa for its partnership and welcome them to the Guidewire Cloud,” said Frank O’Dowd, Chief Sales Officer, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased by the trust being placed in our cloud services capabilities and applaud the company’s mission to maximize value for its policyholders who rely on them to provide excellent service to their brokers and policyholders, and be a positive force in the communities where they operate.”

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is Canada’s largest mutual insurer, with $3.9 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10.5 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With more than 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

