 

Accenture Named Adobe 2020 Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named the 2020 Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year by Adobe. The award is presented to the Adobe partner that has made the biggest impact on Adobe Experience Cloud by delivering significant value and innovation to joint customers and deepening its technical expertise and implementation excellence of Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Experience Cloud applications.

The award underscores Accenture’s commitment to securing joint client wins and adding more than 780 technical certifications, which includes five new regional specializations and four global specializations. It is also a recognition of Accenture’s Adobe Business Group, which focuses on the design and development of end-to-end human experiences and establishes a practice around Adobe Experience Platform. The Adobe Business Group was launched in June 2020 and represents a significant investment from both companies over the next five years.

“We’re pleased to be recognized by Adobe for our ability to create unrivaled experiences for our clients,” said Jim LaLonde, head of Adobe Business Group at Accenture. “This honor is a testament to our ability to create value through the combination of Adobe platforms and applications and the ingenuity of our people. As a result, our clients benefit from more creativity at scale and boundless innovation.”

As more organizations continue to adopt Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform to transform their digital experiences, Accenture is consistently recognized by Adobe for helping clients maximize the impact and value of its applications. Accenture was previously honored with this award for EMEA in 2019 and both globally and in EMEA in 2018. In addition to this recognition from Adobe, Accenture Interactive was also recently named a leader in Forrester’s inaugural report on Adobe implementation service providers, earning top scores in both ‘Strategy’ and ‘Current Offering.’

“We are pleased to present Accenture with the 2020 Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year award,” said Amit Ahuja, vice president of new business development and partnerships. “This award recognizes Accenture’s continued ability to help brands deliver personalized experiences with our enterprise platform and applications. We look forward to building on this joint commitment to customers in the years to come.”

